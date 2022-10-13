Braves fans react to Kyle Wright’s epic performance to save season vs. Phillies

The Atlanta Braves entered Game 2 of their National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies trailing 1-0. In Game 1, the Phillies hit Braves starter Max Fried hard early and often, jumping out to the series lead. With their backs almost against the wall, the Braves fought back. They did so with pitching. Kyle Wright tossed six shutout innings, out-dueling Zach Wheeler for a 3-0 win.

Wright only allowed two hits and a walk, striking out six in the dominant outing. The game was scoreless until the 6th when the Braves offense finally got to Wheeler.

After the game, Braves fans couldn’t help but hype up Wright’s performance on social media.

Kyle Wright to the whole damn league this year. https://t.co/ZBSedkn3cD pic.twitter.com/OvK6wBrOWK — . (@JCarson10) October 13, 2022

take a bow, Kyle Wright. that was tremendous when the team needed it most — Stephen (@b_outliers) October 13, 2022

Heck of a performance by Kyle Wright: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K 83 pitches, 52 strikes — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) October 13, 2022

Baseball fans to Kyle Wright tonight: pic.twitter.com/t11CPV8sPU — Brian Y (@byysports) October 13, 2022

After the win, Wright talked about what it took to get the win. He expounded on what the Braves need to do in order to keep winning.

“It was just an all-around great baseball performance. Come postseason, man, it’s all about pitching, defense and timely hitting. I feel like we checked all those boxes tonight,” said Wright.

The defending World Series champs had a fantastic regular season. The team’s biggest strength was their starting pitching and it showed up again Wednesday with Wright’s domination.

The series now shifts to Philadelphia. The Braves will likely send another stellar youngster to the mound in Spencer Strider. Strider is the front runner for the National League Rookie of the Year Award. He posted a 2.67 ERA with a 0.99 WHIP in his 20 starts this season. The Phillies will counter Aaron Nola, who is also one of the game’s best pitchers.