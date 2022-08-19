Braves’ Marcell Ozuna breaks silence on DUI arrest

Roughly a year after being arrested for domestic violence, Marcell Ozuna was caught driving under the influence. The Atlanta Braves outfielder and designated hitter was booked into Gwinnett County Jail early on Friday and has since been released on bond.

Ozuna gave a statement to reporters in the Braves clubhouse following a meeting with general manager Alex Anthopoulos and manager Brian Snitker.

Marcell Ozuna’s statement. He did not take questions pic.twitter.com/I6MyVpZhfC — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) August 19, 2022

“I disappointed my team, disappointed my family. I don’t have anything to say more. That’s a legal matter,” Marcell Ozuna said. He did not take questions afterward and is not in the team’s lineup for its next game against the Houston Astros.

Just last May, Ozuna was arrested for assaulting his wife. He put his hand around her neck and threw her into a wall, resulting in two misdemeanors of family violence battery and a simple assault charge. The Braves placed Ozuna on administrative leave, which extended through their World Series run.

In 107 games this season, Ozuna has a .656 OPS with 89 hits. He is owed $16 million per year over the next two seasons with a club option for 2025. It would be a sizable contract to move but the 31-year-old is leaving the team with no choice.

Having arrests for both domestic violence and a DUI should be enough for the Braves to officially move on from Marcell Ozuna but so far they have not done so.