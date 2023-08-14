Matt Olson is putting together an MVP season with the Atlanta Braves in 2023, but there's room for improvement for him on the defensive end, according to the star first baseman himself. In a conversation with MLB.com, the two-time Gold Glove Award winner said his defense hasn’t been the best this year.

“I’ve made a fair share of errors this year on some balls,” Olson said. “If it’s just a bad hop or something like that, you can live with it. There have been some uncharacteristic errors. [The balls that are hit] right at me, maybe some slow choppers. Those are going to stick with you, especially when you are making your pitcher throw some extra pitches. Those stick with you a little longer.”

Olson's error total on the season sits at eight, the same amount he had last season when he played a full 162 games for the Braves. He has not missed a game for Atlanta this season. His defensive WAR, according to Fangraphs, ranks 16th among qualified first basemen in 2023. Olson has played the most innings at the position.

Braves fans will likely appreciate the humbleness that Olson exudes with his self-criticism. It's hard to bat an eye at his defense with the way he's hitting this season, but a player of his caliber notices the improvements he needs to make before basking in his successes.

A lot of baseball fans thought Matt Olson had impossible shoes to fill when he took over for Freddie Freeman as the Braves' first baseman. In his second season in Atlanta, Olson is doing just that.