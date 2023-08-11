Ronald Acuna Jr is the favorite to win the National League MVP. The Atlanta Braves star is one of the best players in MLB and is in the midst of a terrific season. However, his former teammate Freddie Freeman is making a strong case as well, a case that simply cannot be overlooked.

Blake Harris, who writes about the Los Angeles Dodgers and is also on the Inside the Ravine Podcast, broke down Freeman's case for winning the NL MVP award over Acuna Jr.

Freddie Freeman vs. Ronald Acuña Jr. fWAR: Acuña Jr.

AVG: Freeman

OBP: Freeman

SLG: Freeman

OPS: Freeman

OPS+: Freeman

wRC+: Freeman

wOBA: Freeman

H: Freeman

2B: Freeman

HR: Acuña Jr.

RBI: Freeman

R: Tied

TB: Freeman

SB: Acuña Jr. pic.twitter.com/5wpqdDtH3w — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) August 11, 2023

Freeman's electric statistics are eye-opening. They are certainly MVP-caliber numbers. Acuna Jr does lead Freeman in home runs and stolen bases, as well as fWAR, but Freeman's balanced approach gives him the advantage in many other offensive categories.

Overall, Freeman is slashing .345/.423/.600 with a 1.023 OPS. He's clubbed 23 home runs, stolen 16 bases, and has hit a league-leading 43 doubles as of this story's publication. Freeman also leads the league in OBP, OPS, OPS-plus, runs scored (tied with Acuna Jr), total bases, and plate appearances.

It should be noted that Acuna Jr narrowly trails Freeman in most categories. That said, Freeman is right behind Acuna Jr in home runs. The only statistic where Acuna Jr has a major lead is in stolen bases, as he's swiped a league-leading 53 bases while Freeman has recorded 16 steals. Still, 16 stolen bases for a first baseman is impressive.

Will Freddie Freeman win the NL MVP over Ronald Acuna Jr?

Freeman and Acuna Jr aren't the only players in the conversation. Mookie Betts has been strong in 2023 and will be a candidate. Even players such as Juan Soto and Matt Olson will garner attention for the award.

In the end, though, it appears that the NL MVP race will come down to Freeman versus Acuna Jr. They are both performing at elite levels in 2023 and it will be interesting to see who ultimately wins the award.

One thing that has become clear is that the MVP award in the National League hasn't been decided yet.