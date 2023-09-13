The Atlanta Braves may have lost to the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday evening, but it was still a historic night for first baseman Matt Olson. During the Braves' 7-5 defeat, Olson hit his 50th home run of the season out into the Citizens Bank Park seats.

After the historic feat, Olson rounded the bases, and some of his Braves teammates in the dugout realized the significance of the achievement and that the historic ball was now in possession of a fan in the seats.

Thankfully, Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber also took notice of this and addressed the fan who had caught the ball, offering to exchange another game ball for Olson's 50th home run ball.

The gracious and understanding Phillies fan obliged and tossed the ball back out to Schwarber, who then tossed them a new ball and launched Olson's home run ball to the Braves' dugouts for the Atlanta first baseman to hold onto.

After the game, Matt Olson was appreciative of the gesture and Schwarber's awareness.

“Respect that from him,” Olson said after the contest, per Justin Toscano of the AJC.

The home run was just another milestone during what has been a historic season for Matt Olson. He has since hit his 51st home run of the 2023 campaign, tying him for first in Braves franchise history for most long balls in a season.

The team itself is also doing well, currently holding the best record in all of baseball and marching towards yet another NL East Title.

The MLB playoffs are slated to begin in early October.