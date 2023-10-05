The Atlanta Braves can't wait to see ace Max Fried again in action. The expectation is that Fried will be ready to make his first start after a while in the 2023 National League Division Series against a to-be-determined opponent.

Braves manager Brian Snitker offered an encouraging update on Fried, whose blister landed him on the 15-day injured list last September.

“It looks good without anything on it. It healed very well,” Snitker said (via Mark Bowman of MLB.com) of Fried's hand.

Snitker's update came on the heels of Fried pitching five innings of simulated game last Monday. Fried reportedly threw 76 pitches, while getting charged for three runs (two earned), according to Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Fried had been out outstanding pitching weapon for the Braves back in the 2023 MLB regular season during which he went 8-1 with a 2.55 ERa and 1.13 WHIP through 14 starts. Interestingly enough, Fried was especially great in enemy territory, as evidenced by the fact that he went 6-0 with a 1.71 ERA in nine road starts. In any case, Fried's looming return is going to be a tremendous boost for the already high-powered Atlanta squad that finished the regular season with 104 victories.

The Braves will make their 2023 postseason debut on Friday against the winner of the National League Wild Card series between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta could know its opponent as soon as this Wednesday if the Phillies manage to sweep the Marlins at home. It can be remembered that the Phillies beat Atlanta last year int he NLDS.