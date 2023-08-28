Recently, the Bally Sports South social media team dug up a hilarious Atlanta Braves video. The clip was taken by none other than Braves' center fielder Michael Haris II, and it features Harris' reaction to Ronald Acuña's 2018 grand slam in the Braves' Game 3 win over the Dodgers in 2018.

When @MoneyyyMikeee says he still has a video from high school recording his reaction to @ronaldacunajr24's 2018 NLDS grand slam, he means it. This is that video 😄 https://t.co/yCZbbqdSf4 pic.twitter.com/hBTaRPjArw — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) August 26, 2023

In the clip, Harris, then in high school, can be seen jumping up and down and celebrating ecstatically as Acuña launched the ball into the Truist Park seats in what became an Atlanta Braves win that evening.

Harris then reacted to the hilarious clip after it resurfaced in the present day.

A lot has changed since the events in the clip unfolded.

Michael Harris himself is now of course a member of the Braves, becoming the team's starting outfielder last season after being called up from the minor leagues. Although he had his struggles in last year's playoff loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, Harris still promises to be an integral part of Atlanta's future.

The Braves have also improved dramatically since 2018. Although the team would go on to lose that series against the Dodgers, they finally got over the Los Angeles-sized hump in 2021 en route to the franchise's first World Series championship since 1995.

However, there was a certain special energy about that 2018 squad, and, in particular, that Acuña grand slam that let the city know that glory days were on the horizon. Harris surely wasn't the only Atlanta resident to be ecstatic that evening.

Now, Atlanta has its sights on a second championship in the 21st century, as the MLB playoffs loom just around the corner.