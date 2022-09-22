Mike Soroka gets massive update as playoffs approach for Braves

The Atlanta Braves have followed up their 2021 World Series campaign with an even better 2022 regular season. That’s despite all of the injuries to the starting rotation. Over the last month, there had been reports that former ace Mike Soroka could return to the team this year with the playoffs looming.

On Thursday, Braves manager gave a disappointing and sad update on Soroka’s status. He has reportedly hit a setback and is dealing with inflammation in his pitching elbow. That has forced the team to shut him down for the rest of the season.

#Braves' Mike Soroka has inflammation in his pitching elbow, so #Braves will shut him down rest of the season. MRI showed no structural damage. Brian Snitker said it's not unexpected for a guy who missed as much time as Soroka, who's attempting comeback from twice-torn Achilles. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) September 22, 2022

Soroka was attempting to come back after tearing his Achilles on two different occasions. He last pitched in the major leagues in early August back in 2020. It truly is a shame as he could have helped solidify an already lethal starting rotation for the Braves.

Atlanta is led by Max Fried atop the rotation. Charlie Morton, Kyle Wright, Spencer Strider and Jake Odorizzi round out the rest of it. Strider burst out of nowhere this season and is the current front runner for National League Rookie of the Year. Morton had an awful first couple of months but has pitched extremely well during the second half. He also boasts the most playoff experience on the staff.

Even without Soroka, the Braves pitching staff is more than formidable. Their lineup is lethal. The Braves have scored the third most runs in the majors, trailing only the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. Atlanta is going to be a tough out.