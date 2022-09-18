Ozzie Albies just can’t catch a break this season. The All-Star second baseman missed a significant chunk of the Atlanta Braves’ 2022 season due to a broken foot. After months of grueling rehab, Albies returned to the field in September in triumphant fashion. However, just a few days later, his season would be cut short yet again after an unfortunate injury.

Braves fans were extremely worried when the second baseman exited their game against the Phillies on Saturday. Their worst fears were confirmed when it was announced that Ozzie Albies suffered a pinky finger injury, ending his regular season. After the game, head coach Brian Snitker talked about the unfortunate injury. (via MLB.com)

“I hate it for him,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “My heart breaks for him. After everything he went through to get back here, and then to have that happen, that’s horrible. He was having fun and being the old Ozzie. He was playing ball. That’s what he loves to do.”

With Ozzie Albies out for at least the regular season, Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom will likely be the replacement again. The young player did a solid job filling in for the star. However, Grissom was understandably not feeling good about his impending return to the starting lineup.

“It’s even hard to go in there and back him up, because you’re like, ‘Dang, bro,'” Grissom said. “I bet everyone around the league feels for him. But when you get to see what he actually does for the team, it says what it is at this point. It was pretty gruesome. You hate to see it.”

With the Braves in the midst of a heated division race, they needed every man on deck ready to go. Albies, unfortunately, won’t be joining them until the playoff festivities start.