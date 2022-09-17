Ozzie Albies reveals mindset for return to field after three months, clutch hit in Braves win

For the first time since June 13th, Ozzie Albies took the field for the Atlanta Braves. The star second baseman had been on the injured list with a foot injury. After a long wait, he is back to help his squad chase down the New York Mets for the NL East lead.

Albies made his return count in his last at-bat. He hit a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning to add some insurance runs in a 7-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. After the game, Albies explained how happy he was to get a big ovation from the crowd and to play a part in the Braves’ win.

"I was trying to be as positive as I can be and enjoy the moment." Ozzie Albies is all about winning.@PaulByrd36 catches up with the @Braves star after a 7-2 win over the Phillies. pic.twitter.com/hJcedIluyX — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) September 17, 2022

“I’m gonna be honest with you, it was awesome. I didn’t expect it,” Ozzie Albies said to Bally Sports. “I was trying to be as positive as I can be and enjoy the moment. It was huge that I came out with extra runs for my team tonight.”

Albies said that the lengthy stint on the IL was tough to go through. Watching his team for so long without the chance to contribute was not fun. Fortunately for Atlanta, the veteran is ready to go again. Top prospect Vaughn Grissom, who was called up to the majors and played second base, will now potentially play the outfield. His talent commands playing time, so manager Brian Snitker will have to get creative

With Ozzie Albies back to complete the star infield that the Braves have, they are primed to continue winning and potentially take the division title again.