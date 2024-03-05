The MLB Network, with the help of “The Shredder,” recently released a top-10 ranking of every position. On the list of the 10 best second basemen entering the 2024 MLB season, there is one name many Atlanta Braves fans likely believe is glaringly missing and that's no other than Ozzie Albies.
The 27-year-old Braves infielder knew he was not part of the The Shredder's top 10 but it did not seem to bother him much because he views it as a product of a mere machine who can't even physically pick up a bat.
“It’s a computer,” Albies said when asked about his thoughts on The Shredder leaving him out of the list (via Jayson Stark of The Athletic). “So I don’t think the computer knows how to play a baseball game.”
Nevertheless, there is no denying that Albies, who put ink on paper in 2019 to score a seven-year, $35 million contract extension deal with the Braves that nearly looks criminally low, is one talented ballplayer. He is coming off another excellent season in 2023 in which he hit .280/.336/.513 with 33 home runs and 109 RBIs, while also adding 13 stolen bases and 46 walks. Albies also posted a career-high 124 OPS+ to go with a third All-Star nod.
Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers topped The Shredder's top second basemen list, while Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros and Marcus Semien of the Texas Rangers were second and third, respectively. Luis Arraze of the Miami Marlins and Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks round out the top five.