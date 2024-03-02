Spring training is underway, and Ozzie Albies is getting ready for another run with the Atlanta Braves. A three-time All-Star, Albies will be crucial to the Braves this year, who are looking to reach the World Series once again after back-to-back Divisional Series losses in the past two seasons.
Of course, for his impact on the field to happen, Albies knows he has to stay healthy. Appearing on the Foul Territory podcast, the second baseman spoke about the preparations he undergoes in order to prepare for the 162-game season.
“You work hard for 162 plus (games) because of the postseason and spring training games you've got to play,” Albies said, per Foul Territory's official X (Twitter) account. “Mainly maintaining myself healthy, that's the main thing. Working out in the gym, doing all the mobilities I've got to do to keep myself on the field. And then from there, just work.
The 27-year-old also emphasized quality over quantity when it comes to the work he puts in.
“You know, it's not about quantity, It's quality work to keep me in the good route to play the whole season,” Albies added.
This routine has worked well for Albies, based on his performance in 2023. The two-time Silver Slugger hit 33 home runs, batted in 109 runs, slashed .280/.336/.513 and put up a .849 OPS to go with 4.7 WAR. In addition, Albies finished 16th in the NL MVP race.
As for the Braves, a dominant 2024 campaign is expected after the team managed to secure their prized stars for the upcoming season. There's no shortage of expectations, especially with Ronald Acuña Jr. leading the way yet again. So for Ozzie Albies, an intact squad means another chance for that second World Series title.