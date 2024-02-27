No team in baseball had more wins last season than the Atlanta Braves, who won 104 games in the regular season. It was the most wins in franchise history, yet the team fell short of their ultimate goal of winning the World Series. Atlanta is back for vengeance this season, and that starts during spring training, where the Braves play in the Grapefruit League.
Not only were the Braves the winningest regular season team last year, but they also set a number of records in the process, via Mark Bowman of MLB.com. Most notably, the team's 307 home runs tied the all-time MLB record for team homers in a season. Additionally, Atlanta's .501 team slugging percentage was the best in league history.
Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the way for Atlanta, and he is joined by Marcell Ozuna, Michael Harris II, Jarred Kelenic, Orlando Arcia, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson, and Sean Murphy. It is pure action and constant entertainment when watching the Braves, and that extends to their play in spring training. If you can't wait until the regular season to get your Braves fix in, then tune into fuboTV.
Braves 2024 spring training schedule
The Braves' 2023 success hasn't carried over to spring training yet, as they are only 1-3 to start the year, but these games don't count toward the standings, and you can surely bet that the team will pick things up sooner rather than later. Here is a look at the Braves' spring training schedule.
Feb. 24 @ Rays: 1:05 p.m. ET – (W) 6-5
Feb. 25 vs. Red Sox: 1:05 p.m. ET – (L) 5-4
Feb. 26 vs. Orioles: 1:05 p.m. ET – (L) 2-1
Feb. 27 @ Pirates: 1:05 p.m. ET – (L) 13-4
Feb. 28 @ Phillies: 1:05 p.m. ET – MLB Network, fuboTV
Feb. 29 vs. Twins/@ Rays (split-squad): 1:05 p.m. ET
March 1 vs. Orioles: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 2 @ Blue Jays: 1:07 p.m. ET – BSSO, fuboTV
March 3 vs. Phillies: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 4 @ Twins: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 5 vs. Tigers: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 7 @ Red Sox: 1:05 p.m. ET – BSSO, fuboTV
March 8 vs. Pirates: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 9 vs. Orioles : 1:05 p.m. ET
March 10 @ Yankees: 1:05 p.m. ET – BSSO, fuboTV
March 11 vs. Twins: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 12 @ Pirates: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 13 @ Orioles: 6:05 p.m. ET
March 14 vs. Rays: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 15 @ Tigers: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 16 Spring Breakout @ Red Sox/ vs. Pirates: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 17 vs. Red Sox/@ Orioles (split-squad): 1:05 p.m. ET
March 18 @ Rays: 1:05 p.m. ET – BSSO, fuboTV
March 20 vs. Blue Jays: 1:05 p.m. ET – BSSO, fuboTV
March 21 vs. Yankees: 1:05 p.m. ET – BSSO, fuboTV
March 22 @ Twins: 1:05 p.m. ET – BSSO, fuboTV
March 23 vs. Rays: 1:05 p.m. ET – BSSO, fuboTV
March 24 @ Red Sox: 1:05 p.m. ET – ESPN+
March 25 vs. Twins: 1:05 p.m. ET – BSSO, fuboTV
March 26 @ Twins: 1:05 p.m. ET
Braves TV/streaming guide
Bally Sports South is the regional sports network with access to Braves games. They will be broadcasting nine of the team's 11 spring training games that are on television. Those games will also be available on fuboTV. The Braves first spring training game on television is on Feb. 28, when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies.
That game will be on MLB Network. The March 24th game against the Red Sox will be on ESPN+. Offense is what sells these days, and if you agree, you will surely want to watch as many Braves' spring training games as you can.