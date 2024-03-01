The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers have been two of MLB's best teams over the past few years. Braves star second baseman Ozzie Albies recently addressed the brewing rivalry with the Dodgers during an appearance on Foul Territory.
“Playing the Dodgers is always a good series in general,” Albies said. “The game is hyped and the energy is high. Your adrenaline is high, everything, because it's the Dodgers… You kind of feel like it's a postseason game, all the time. You know after those games, whoever wins, you're going home and you are watching highlights, watching what happened. How you are going to be better tomorrow. It's fun when you play great teams.”
Albies also referred to battles against the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets as “rivalry” games. Philadelphia and New York are of course in Atlanta's division, the National League East. Meanwhile, the Dodgers play in the National League West.
Still, it is clear that Los Angeles and Atlanta want nothing more than to defeat each other in head-to-head matchups, regardless of whether it's Game 7 of the NLCS or a game in April.
Braves-Dodgers rivalry
The fact that one of the best players in the rivalry, Freddie Freeman, has played for both the Dodgers and Braves only adds fuel to the fire. But in the end, this rivalry is based on both teams' elite performances.
The Dodgers and Braves have taken care of business during the regular season in their divisions on a consistent basis. Both teams have endured some playoff struggles, however. Of course, 2020 (Dodgers' World Series victory) and 2021 (Braves' World Series victory) were exceptions.
Los Angeles and Atlanta will enter 2024 with World Series-or-bust mindsets, though. There is a strong chance of the Dodgers and Braves meeting once again in the 2024 NLCS.