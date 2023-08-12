Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. believes his younger brother Luisangel Acuna should have already been called to the majors by now, though he understands that it's not his decision to make.

Luisangel came to the Mets from the Texas Rangers in the deal for Max Scherzer. He's now considered the no. 2 prospect in the Mets' system, though he has yet to be called up to the majors despite being a consistent top performer. During his time with the Rangers' Double-A affiliate, the Frisco RoughRiders, he had a slash line of .315/.377/.453 on top of seven home runs and 42 stolen bases.

In 10 games so far for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Mets' Double-A team, Luisangel has been hitting .179/.273/.205 along with six stolen bases. His numbers should only improve as he gets more comfortable with his new team.

Ronald, however, couldn't wait for his brother to be in the majors. In an eye-opening statement on Saturday, he said that the 21-year-old shortstop would have already been called up had he been making the decisions.

“If it was up to me, he would already be up here,” the Braves superstar said when asked when he thinks his brother could come up to the majors, per SNY TV. He then pointed out that since Lusiangel is on a different team, he can't really say for sure when that opportunity will come.

It will definitely be great to see both Ronald Acuna Jr. and Luisangel Acuna go up against each other in the majors. Who wouldn't want to see some sibling rivalry? That should be made more intense by the fact that the Braves and Mets are in the same division and have an ongoing rivalry as well.

For those not in the know, both Ronald and Luisangel already have an ongoing $5,000 wager against each other on who will have the most stolen bases at season's end. Ronald has 53 stolen bases so far, but his younger brother isn't too far behind with 48. Imagine how much more competitive they will be when they are both in the majors.

Luisangel Acuna thrilled to be with Mets

While Ronald Acuna Jr. wants to see his brother in the majors soon, Luisangel Acuna is simply waiting patiently. After his trade to the Mets, he shared his excitement to be part of the team. Of course the dream of joining a major league club remains, but Luisangel isn't rushing it and making sure he's ready when he's called upon.

For now, Luisangel's goal is to reach the same level where his brother Ronald is at. He recently admitted that he looks up to his brother so much, especially since the Braves outfielder has taught him a lot about the game.