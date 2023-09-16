Atlanta Braves MVP favorite Ronald Acuna Jr. had a scary moment during Friday's road game against the Miami Marlins. During the eighth inning, with the Braves trailing 9-6, Acuna hit a ground ball and appeared to tweak something in his leg as he began sprinting toward first base.

Acuna would come back out for the bottom of the inning but was then looked at by trainers, who decided it was best for the 25-year-old to exit the game. He reportedly grabbed at his right calf area as he disappeared into the clubhouse, per Kelly Crull of Bally Sports Southeast.

The Braves would later reveal the injury to be “right calf tightness,” per the team's official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is in the middle of what has been one of the most dominant individual seasons in both Braves and MLB history. He recently became the first player in league history to record 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in the same season and is the current runaway favorite to take home the NL MVP Award for 2023.

The Braves have also been on a torrent stretch of late, currently sitting at 96-51, good for the best record in the MLB.

This is not the first time Acuna has had an injury scare in Miami. It was in that ballpark that Acuna tore his ACL during the 2021 season, which would keep him out for the remainder of the year.

Braves fans will certainly hope that Friday's early exit was purely precautionary and nothing more.