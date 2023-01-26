Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the MLB’s most electrifying stars in the game with the Atlanta Braves. During the offseason, he returns to his native Venezuela to play winter league baseball to keep himself in shape and get him ready for the upcoming MLB season. This offseason, that’s precisely what Acuna has been doing.

Acuna pulled out a wild home run celebration in his most recent game, and appeared to be having a great time playing baseball over the offseason. That all changed when it was announced that Acuna’s family was attacked in the stands later on in the game, which caused Acuna to quickly retire from Venezuelan baseball.

Ronald Acuña said am done and will not hit in the last AB. His family is having issues in the stands. Oh boy pic.twitter.com/7yvKvqY4fh — Guillens Baseball (@GuillensWorld) January 25, 2023

It’s a shame that something like this would happen to a player just trying to get some reps in over the offseason while having some fun in the process. Fans in Venezuela should be thrilled to have an opportunity to watch a star like Acuna in person, but it appears that rooting interests may have prevented that from happening. Of course, there’s no reason that anyone should be attacking anyone at a baseball game, let alone the family of one of the players.

This unfortunate incident quickly prompted Ronald Acuna Jr. to retire from Venezuelan baseball, and who can really blame him. He’s just trying to have some fun over the offseason, and it results in his family getting attacked in the stands. It’s tough to see something like this happen, but it feels like Acuna is making the right move. He will have to find another way to keep himself active throughout the remainder of the offseason, but the good news is that Spring Training is right around the corner now.