Slander against Freddie Freeman’s agent draws confession from Doug Gottlieb

Doug Gottlieb released an apology Wednesday following his accusations against Freddie Freeman’s former agent, Casey Close. Gottlieb is being sued by Casey Close following his original Tweet in reference to Freddie Freeman’s negotiations with the Atlanta Braves, per Jeff Passan. Close shared the apology to his Twitter account with a caption that reads “Re: Casey Close/Freddie Freeman negotiations.”

“On June 29, I commented on alleged circumstances surrounding Freddie Freeman’s negotiations with the Atlanta Braves and his relationship with his former agent Casey Close. While I always strive to report accurate information, I prematurely reported on these events and simply got it wrong. Upon further vetting of my sources, a review of the lawsuit filed against me in this matter, and a direct conversation with Casey himself, I have learned that the conduct I alleged did not occur and that there is no credible basis for stating that it did. My ultimate investigation into this matter confirms that Casey Close did, in fact, communicate all offers to Freddie Freeman and the sources I relied on were incorrect, in no uncertain terms. I appreciate the damage that misinformation like this can cause and have been in touch with Casey Close to apologize directly. I have also deleted my original tweet.”

Casey Close, who is no longer Freddie Freeman’s agent, responded to Doug Gottlieb’s original accusation back in June.

“There is no truth whatsoever to what Doug Gottlieb recklessly tweeted, and I would testify to that under oath. We are currently evaluating all legal options in this matter.”

There is no question that Gottlieb made a mistake. At the very least, he owned up to his error. We will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates as they become available.