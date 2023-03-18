Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

The Atlanta Braves’ shortstop competition was expected to be centered around Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia. There is still a position battle to be had, albeit, with a major twist. Brian Snitker revealed the new plan for Atlanta moving forward, per David O’Brien.

“Snitker said what’s become apparent in past week or so: Grissom or (Braden) Shewmake, one or the other, is likely to get the shortstop job. It’s not the Grissom-Arcia competition it was when camp opened (when it seemed like Grissom’s job to lose), only because Shewmake has played so well,” O’Brien wrote on Twitter.

Braden Shewmake, 25, has played himself into the conversation. Although, it needs to be noted that Orlando Arcia will likely still make the team, per O’Brien as well.

“(Snitker) Made it clear Arcia makes the team ‘in some capacity’ (i.e., utility),” O’Brien wrote.

To summarize, Arcia will probably serve in a utility role. Meanwhile, Grissom and Shewmake are the finalists for the Braves’ shortstop position. Grissom is still the favorite, but Shewmake’s performance cannot be ignored. Through 12 games, he’s hit .333 with an .881 OPS. Meanwhile, Grissom is hitting .310 with a .712 OPS through 11 spring training games.

Again, Grissom is still the lead candidate for the position. But the Braves have to feel content with Shewmake’s progression. Atlanta’s farm system lacks much in the way of depth, but this is an organization clearly capable of getting the most out of their players.

This’ Braves shortstop twist will be something to monitor with Opening Day right around the corner.