For every professional baseball player, the day you’re called up to the show is truly a moment you’ll never forget. And for Atlanta Braves infielder Vaughn Grissom, it was no different. The 22-year-old had been playing in Double-A when the phone rang in early August and as Grissom explained on MLB Network, he didn’t expect to even be in the Majors in 2022.

“Wow it was late at night so it was real unexpected, I didn’t know Arcia or any of these guys got hurt so it completely caught me off guard and I was in just complete shock. I had a lot of emotions going on for a long tim. I was crying, just letting it all out, but it was a great experience, a great opportunity, and like I said, to take the reins.”

Grissom impressed during his short time in the MLB last year, slashing .291 with five homers and 18 RBI in 124 at-bats. He only had three at-bats in the playoffs, though. Nonetheless, Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos already said earlier this month that Vaughn Grissom will have the opportunity to win the starting shortstop job as he competes with Orlando Arcia. The youngster has been working with Ron Washington to sharpen his abilities at SS in order to make him a more complete player. The bat plays, but he still needs to develop with the glove. Atlanta is looking to find a long-term replacement in-house after the departure of Dansby Swanson.

There is no question Grissom needs time to develop. But, the early returns are undoubtedly promising.