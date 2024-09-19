The Atlanta Braves have been ravaged by injuries this season, but they could be getting star second baseman Ozzie Albies back soon, and reports indicate that the team expects him back on Friday against the Miami Marlins.

“After going 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk while playing for Triple-A Gwinnett in Jacksonville (Fla.) on Tuesday night, Albies went 2-for-5 with two singles on Wednesday,” according to MLB.com. “If all goes to plan, he will travel to Miami and rejoin Atlanta's lineup for Friday's series opener against the Marlins.”

This is a big development for the Braves, who need every bit of help they can get. Albies, normally a switch hitter, is going to only bat from the right side due to the discomfort he still has in his left wrist while swinging from the left side.

“Albies could be activated on Sept. 20 after two rehab games with Triple-A Gwinnett,” according to MLB.com. “In his first game action since fracturing his left wrist on July 21, the switch-hitting second baseman hit a three-run homer in a rehab appearance for the Stripers on Sept. 17. Albies went 2-for-5 with two singles on Sept. 18. He will exclusively bat right-handed because he is still feeling discomfort while swinging from the left side.”

Braves' route to the postseason

Currently, the Braves are two games back of the New York Mets for the last wild card spot in the National League. Atlanta has one more game against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday before going to Miami for three games with the Marlins over the weekend. After that, the Braves will host the Mets for three games in the series that could decide their fate. To end the year, the Braves host the Kansas City Royals for three games.

With the Mets playing four games against the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend, this could be a chance for the Braves to gain ground and potentially tie things up going into next week's pivotal head-to-head series. It is imperative that the Braves are at least in striking distance by the time that series starts. The Mets finish with three games in Milwaukee against the Brewers after the Braves series.

Getting Albies back for Friday would be great, and could provide that last boost that the Braves need to get into the playoffs. It will be worth monitoring the team's roster moves on Friday ahead of the games against the Marlins.