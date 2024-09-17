The Atlanta Braves have slipped to third place in the National League East as injuries continue to pile up. Fortunately, they are still in the playoff race and second baseman Ozzie Albies is working his way back from a wrist fracture.

Ahead of their series against the Cincinnati Reds, the Braves announced that Albies will begin a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers. Manager Brian Snitker said that Albies is scheduled for two starts and could join the team in their next series against the Miami Marlins, according to Rick Farlow of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“We’ll just kind of, I think, take it a day at a time and see how he feels,” Snitker said, via the AJC. “Right now he’s scheduled to play second (at Triple-A Tuesday) and Wednesday. If all that goes (well) I think he could join us in Miami.”

Ozzie Albies nearing return to Braves as playoff race heats up

Albies, who hasn’t appeared in a game for the Braves since July 21, has a .717 OPS in 90 games/394 plate appearances this season. The three-time All-Star ranks fifth on the team in RBI despite ranking ninth in games played.

The Braves have relied mostly on Whit Merrifield to occupy second base in Albies' spot and even he got hurt, though he has started the last four games for Atlanta. This season has featured injuries to almost every primary position player and some of their key pitchers. Through it all, they have managed to stick in postseason contention, though they are currently a game out of a Wild Card spot.

The Braves have a very important three-game series against the New York Mets next week. The Mets have jumped ahead of them in the standings but will have to travel to Truist Park. Albies should be able to return and contribute to that series as Atlanta looks to stay alive.