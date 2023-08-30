The Atlanta Braves are looking to complete the sweep over the Colorado Rockies Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Braves-Rockies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Braves have won every game against the Rockies this season. Including the two previous games this series, the Braves are now 6-0 against Colorado, and they have allowed a total of 17 runs in the six games. Atlanta is not only the best team in the National League, but they have the best record in all of baseball. In the series this week, the Braves have outscored the Rockies 17-5. Six different players have at least four hits in the two games played. Ronald Acuna leads the team with six hits, four runs scored, five RBI, and two stolen bases. Acuna, Marcell Ozuna, and Austin Riley have all gone yard. On the mound, the Braves have allowed just five runs, 12 hits, and they have struck out 23 batters.

The Rockies have been very bad this season, and they are only getting worse. On the series, Colorado has just 12 hits. Ryan McMahon has two RBI, and a home run to lead the team. However, the Rockies have just three extra base hits in the two games played. On the mound, the Rockies were crushed 14-4 in game one. However, they allowed just three runs in game two. Colorado's bullpen threw four scoreless innings to end game two.

Darius Vines will be on the mound for the Braves while Kyle Freeland takes the ball for the Rockies.

Here are the Braves-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Rockies Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-172)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+142)

Over: 13.5 (-110)

Under: 13.5 (-110)

How To Watch Braves vs. Rockies

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves are facing a pitcher who tends to give up some home runs. Freeland has given up 25 home runs on the season, and opponents are slugging .504 off him. The Braves are the best power hitting team in the MLB, and they have sluggers up and down their lineup. Atlanta should not have a problem hitting off the very hittable Kyle Freeland.

In fact, the Braves have already faced Freeland this season. In that game, the Braves chased Freeland out of the game in the fifth inning. They put up seven runs on nine hits, and they only struck out once. Atlanta did not go deep off Freeland in that game, but they did hit three doubles. I am sure there were plenty of loud outs, as well. At Coors Field, that type of production will turn into home runs. If they can do that, they will cover the spread.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Colorado will be facing a rookie in this game. It is very tough for a rookie to come into Coors Field and have a good debut. The ball flies out of there, and any mistake will be amplified in Colorado. The Rockies will need to hit those mistakes, but there are definitely going to be some pitches left over the plate.

Vines has been pitching well in triple-A this season, but he has given up five home runs in five starts. Opponents are also hitting .245 off him in those starts. This tells me that he does leave the ball over the plate, and his lower amount of walks means he attacks the zone. If the Rockies just hit those pitches and drive them, they will cover the spread.

Final Braves-Rockies Prediction & Pick

A debut is always exciting, but it is never easy to bet on. However, the Braves offense is something that has been reliable all season. I will take the Braves to take it to Kyle Freeland and provide plenty of run support for their rookie on the mound in this one.

Final Braves-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-172), Under 13.5 (-110)