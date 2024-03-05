Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. has irritation in the meniscus of his right knee, and he will gradually increase baseball activities and is expected to be ready for Opening Day. Acuna's comments on how he feels should quiet concerns for Braves fans.
“Yeah I feel good you know, I feel like nothing happened, but I feel great,” Ronald Acuna Jr. said, via Justin Toscano of AJC. “I go there (California) to see doctors… I feel like nothing happened.”
The Braves are clearly being careful with time remaining before Opening Day. The reigning National League MVP is hoping to be good to go for Opening Day. Given the injuries he suffered in the past and the struggles he had in his first year returning, it is smart for the team and the player to play it same and make sure he is 100% for Opening Day.
Heading into this season, the Braves are viewed as one of the favorites to win the World Series, up there with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who had a flashy offseason by signing Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and making other moves.
It will be worth monitoring Acuna's participation in Spring Training games in the coming weeks, as well as the Braves' comments regarding his status and ramp up as we approach the regular season.
Luckily the Braves can manage this irritation for Acuna with weeks to go in Spring Training. While the roster is very strong, he is arguably the best and most important player in a stacked lineup.