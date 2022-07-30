After a so-so start to the season, the Atlanta Braves are back in business. The reigning World Series champions came back from a 23-27 start, and are now sitting pretty with a 60-41 record. Barring a major collapse, they are more than likely going to earn one of the Wild Card spots in the National League.

However, the Braves aren’t quite content with just a Wild Card finish. They are within striking distance of the New York Mets, after all. Earning the division title would be a massive boost to their title defense chances, especially if they grab the second seed in the league. Because of that, the Braves are seemingly gunning for some help in the outfield before the MLB trade deadline. (via Mark Feisand)

The Braves are looking for outfield help, per source. A reunion with Joc Pederson (on concussion IL) could make sense, but the Giants are 4 games out of a Wild Card and haven’t decided to sell. A rival exec believes SF is “ready to sell” after losing 8 of 9 games since the break. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2022

The Braves’ outfield is a bit of an interesting situation. On one hand, their outfield has two of the best hitters of the season in Michael Harris and Ronald Acuna Jr. However, their left field situation has been a bit lacking. Adam Duvall and Eddy Rosario, two heroes of their title run, have struggled mightily this season.

Because of that, the Braves are looking for some help in their outfield during the trade deadline. A potential intriguing candidate for them is Joc Pederson, who was part of their championship roster in 2021. Pederson is having a career year with the San Francisco Giants. With the team struggling as of late, the outfielder could be available in trade talks.

Atlanta has been presented by a historic opportunity in front of them. Not many teams get to successfully defend their World Series title. With the talent on their roster, anything is possible.