Braves’ Vaughn Grissom plan with Ozzie Albies back in the lineup

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is set to face quite a dilemma with the MLB playoffs just right around the corner.

After a long wait, the Braves activated second baseman Ozzie Albies from the 60-day injured list on Friday. Albies had been sidelined due to a fractured left foot injury he suffered in June, but after featuring in rehab assignments and receiving the green light from the team’s medical staff to return to action, the decision was made to place him back on the active roster.

Following Albies’ injury, Snitker essentially looked everywhere for a short-term replacement for him at second base. The likes of Robinson Cano and Orlando Arcia were provided with starts out at second base, but in the end, it was Vaughn Grissom who took hold of the role and did not look back. Overall, the rookie infielder has been Atlanta’s regular at the position as of late, and he sits at a .304 batting average to go along with an OPS+ of 130 in 31 total games played this season.

Albies is now set to return as the Braves’ regular starter at second base, but Snitker still plans to provide Grissom with playing time over the remainder of the campaign, and some of it could come as an outfielder.

“That’ll be a day-to-day thing, see how we match up and maybe a certain time in the lineup, or if Ozzie needs a day to DH, we can plug him in,” Snitker said ahead of the Braves’ home series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. “We’re going to work [Grissom] out in the outfield, but the focus is going to be on winning games, putting the team out there that day that we can win a game.

“It’s not going to be on individuals. So, he’s just got to stay ready to do whatever we need him to do.”

Whether in the majors or in the minor leagues, Grissom does not have any games of experience patrolling the outfield, as all of his such appearances have come as either an infielder or a designated hitter.

It will be noteworthy to see whether Grissom can soon find his way back to being a regular in the Braves’ go-to starting lineup.