We're continuing today's action-packed slate of MLB games as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for this next interleague matchup. The Atlanta Braves will visit the Los Angeles Angels for the beginning of their current three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Angels prediction and pick.

Braves-Angels Projected Starters

Spencer Schwellenbach (RHP) vs. Jose Soriano (RHP)

Spencer Schwellenbach (4-5) with a 3.95 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 77 K, 70.2 IP

Last Start: 8/11 @ COL (L) – 6.0 IP, 2 ER, 7 K

2024 Road Splits: (2-2) with a 3.79 ERA, .229 OBA, 34 K, 35.2 IP

Jose Soriano (6-7) with a 3.36 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 92 K, 109.2 IP

Last Start: 8/9 @ WSH (L) – 6.0 IP, 1 ER, 7 K

2024 Home Splits: (2-4) with a 4.43 ERA, .264 OBA, 36 K, 40.2 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Angels Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+102)

Moneyline: -164

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +138

Over: 8 (-112)

Under: 8 (-108)

How to Watch Braves vs. Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET/ 6:38 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports West

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Atlanta Braves are coming into this three-game series sitting seven games behind the leading Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East. they're in serious danger of potentially missing the postseason, but they've bounced back over the last week taking three of four games during their series against the Giants. They were shutout in their most recent game, however, and will need to get their bats going once again. They're excited to see prospect Grant McCray see success in his first MLB appearances, so expect this team to be full-steam ahead as they try to push for Wild Card position.

Spencer Schwellenbach will make the start looking to break even on his overall record. The Braves have notched wins in three of his last five starts and Schwellenbach has been a strikeout machine over his last three appearances, totaling 28 through 20 innings of work. The way the Angels have been struggling to score runs recently, Schwellenbach could see a ton of success if he's aggressive with his movement early and starts to get these pitchers whiffing, he could see a deep start as he's been good for at least six innings in ever start since July.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Angels are currently fourth in the American League West and sit 13.5 games back of the lead. Their postseason hopes have officially dwindled following this recent 6-9 stretch, including three consecutive losses heading into this one. Their season was effectively ended when Mike Trout entered the IL with a torn meniscus, ending his own campaign and putting another damper on this year as a whole. Still, the Angels have next season to look forward to and it shouldn't deter them from trying to find success in these final few weeks of action.

Jose Soriano will make the start in this game, also looking to reach the .500 mark within his record. He's had a very solid month of August so far, clocking 13 total innings of work through two starts and only allowing one run during that stretch. He's also recorded 13 strikeouts over the last two games and has really been dialing it in, so he should give the Angels a decent shot at the home upset during this start.

Final Braves-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Atlanta Braves have much more at stake during this upcoming series and we should see them billed as the betting favorites during each game. The Angels have failed to show much fight after losing Mike Trout to injury and following getting swept by the Blue Jays most recently, they'll desperately want to leave this home stand with a win.

Despite their overall records, we should see a fun pitching matchup as both Spencer Schwellenbach and Jose Soriano have been dealing strikeouts like crazy lately. Jose Soriano has only allowed one run during his last two starts, so expect him to continue having a hot month from the mound. Schwellenbach has also been very dialed-in on the road, but we have to give the short pitching edge to the Angels and Soriano here.

I think the betting odds follow suit and while the Braves are favored, the Angels aren't as big of underdogs as they should be due to their pitcher. Still, the Braves' offense has been playing up to speed over the last week and I expect them to try and make the most out of this series. Let's roll with Atlanta to win outright for our finals prediction.

Final Braves-Angels Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves ML (-164)