The Atlanta Braves finish their three-game inter-league series as they face the Houston Astros. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Astros prediction, pick, and how-to watch.
In game one of the series, the Astros took the early lead. It was an Alex Bregman single that scored Arun. Still, the Braves would take the lead in the top of the second, with a run scoring on an error, and then Ozzie Albies being hit by a pitch. It stayed 2-1 until the ninth. In the ninth, the Braves would add four runs and win 6-1.
The Braves and Astros will play game two of the series on Tuesday. It will be Reynaldo Lopez going for the Braves. He is 1-0 with a .75 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP. Meanwhile, Hunter Brown goes for the Astros. He is 0-2 with a 16.43 ERA and a 3.91 WHIP
MLB Odds: Braves-Astros Odds
Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+118)
Moneyline: -136
Houston Astros +1.5 (-142)
Moneyline: +118
Over: 9 (-115)
Under: 9 (-105)
How to Watch Braves vs. Astros
Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT
TV: ESPN+
Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 16th game with the Astros.
The Braves are third in the majors in runs scored while sitting first in batting average. The Braves are also first in on-base percentage while sitting first in slugging. Marcell Ozuna has been solid this year. He is hitting .365 on the year with a .412 on-base percentage.e He has three doubles and seven home runs this year, leading to 22 RBIs and 11 runs scored. Joining him in a sold year is Ozzie Albies. Albies is hitting .317 with a .386 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and five doubles, leading to 14 RBIs and 14 runs scored.
Also driving in runs is Austin Riley. Riley is hitting .292 on Tyeyar with a .343 on-base percentage. He has 12 runs scored and 12 RBIS, with the help of six doubles a triple, and two home runs. Ronald Acuna Jr. is scoring a bunch of runs. He has scored 16 times this year, with the help of hitting .228 this year. He also has a .400 on-base percentage, with four doubles and five RBIs.
The Braves' pitching is 22nd in team ERA, 22nd in WHIP, and 21st in opponent batting average. It will be Max Fried going in this one. He is 1-0 on the year with an 8.74 ERA. He opened the year by going just .2 innings and giving up three runs. The next time out, he gave up eight runs, seven earned in 4.1 innings. Still, last time out, he was solid. Fried went 6.1 innings and gave up just one run. Current members of the Astors have 43 career at-bats against Fried. They hit just .163 in those games with an RBI.
Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 16th game with the Braves.
The Astros are 13th in the majors in runs scored while sitting third in batting average. The Astros are also fifth in on-base percentage while sitting sixth in slugging. Jose Altuve has been amazing this year. He is hitting .403 with a .476 on-base percentage. He has eight doubles and five home runs, leading to seven RBIs. Further, he has scored 14 times this year. Meanwhile, Yordan Alvarez is driving in plenty of runs. He has 12 RBIs with the help;p of three doubles and four home runs. He has scored 12 times as well this year while hitting .299 with a .405 on-base percentage.
Also hitting well is Kyle Tucker. Tucker is hitting .257 with a .366 on-base percentage. He has four doubles and four home runs, leading to 13 RBIS and 11 runs scored this year. He has also stolen two bases this year.
The Astros' pitching is 29th in team ERA, 28th in WHIP, and 28th in opponent batting average. It will be JP France on the mound for the Astros. He is 0-2 with an 8.22 ERA and a 1.89 WHIP. He allowed eight runs in 4.0 innings last time out. Current Braves have just six career at-bats against France, with three hits and a home run.
Final Braves-Astros Prediction & Pick
While Max Fried has a win on the year, that was because of the Braves offense, not him. Both pitchers in this game are giving up a ton of runs. While the Astros are not hitting their best right now, they are hitting well and scoring. The Braves are one of the best offenses in the majors this year. With that, take the total in this one and run with the over.
