On Wednesday evening, the Indiana Pacers went up 1-0 in their Eastern Conference Finals series vs the New York Knicks with a thrilling come from behind victory in overtime. The Pacers hit six straight threes down the stretch of regulation, capped off by a deep two pointer by Tyrese Haliburton that bounced to the heavens and then into the hoop, to get the game to the extra period.

After he hit the miraculous shot, Haliburton–who apparently thought that the shot had won the game–gripped his neck, making the infamous “choke” gesture that Pacers legend Reggie Miller hit during the 1994 matchup between Indiana and New York.

Making it even more special was the fact that Miller was in attendance for the game as part of TNT's broadcast.

On Thursday, ESPN decided to throw a little more salt on Knicks fans' wounds with a programming update.

“Thursday, catch an encore presentation of ESPN Films'

30 for 30 documentary ‘Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. the New York Knicks'. Spotlighting the '95 #NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Indiana Pacers & New York Knicks,” announced ESPN PR on X, formerly Twitter.

The 1995 semifinals featured several iconic moments, including Miller's famous eight points in nine seconds, as well as Patrick Ewing's missed layup at the end of Game 7, allowing Indiana to win the series. The Pacers are hoping for a similar result in this year's conference finals.

Another epic comeback

The Pacers have now won three games this postseason in which they trailed by seven or more points in the final minute. On Wednesday, the deficit was 14 with less than three minutes to go before Aaron Nesmith caught fire, hitting five triples over that span to set the stage for Haliburton's eventual game-tying shot.

The win gives the Pacers their first win in a Conference Finals game since the 2014 season, and also shifts home court advantage in this series to Indiana.

The Pacers will look to put a stranglehold on this series and go up 2-0 when they take on the Knicks in Game 2 on Friday evening, once again from Madison Square Garden.