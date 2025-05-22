Not only is it a privilege to play basketball at a historic program like the University of North Carolina, but it's also a privilege knowing Michael Jordan walked the same path en route to becoming the greatest basketball player of all time. Forever indebted to his alma mater, Michael Jordan makes sure the UNC Tar Heels stay laced in the hottest Air Jordan sneakers. Just recently, they shared their most recent Air Jordan 9 PE sneakers.

As part of their team's equipment, athletes at the University of North Carolina get their fair share of Jordan Brand gear and UNC colorways for exclusive Air Jordan sneakers. The University of Michigan and University of Florida have similar deals, while the Oregon Ducks are in their own class as the home of Nike.

Still, there's something about an Air Jordan sneaker donning the classic Carolina Blue and this Jordan 9 is one of the cleaner PE sneakers we've seen in recent memory. As they look to restore glory back to their program, be on the lookout for these on the bench during next College Basketball season.

Air Jordan 9 PE “North Carolina”

Heels laced in history. Jordan 9 "UNC" PE just touched down in Chapel Hill. pic.twitter.com/y3RU0DlLz6 — UNC Equipment (@UNCEquipment) May 20, 2025

DETAILED LOOK: Air Jordan 9 "UNC" PE's 🥶🐏 pic.twitter.com/4ZxrpoGXQH — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) May 22, 2025



While the Air Jordan 9 isn't the most popular basketball sneaker in terms of an on-court option, these certainly look stylish on-feet and will be exclusive to the Tar Heel athletes. We see a primarily white base with a stunning university blue patent leather mudguard, extending through the back heel and ankle collar. The shoes are contrasted by deep navy, the schools third color, along the midsole, eyelets, and sockliner.

More specific details will include Jordan's No. 23 emphatically stitched onto the back heel below a white Jumpman logo, along with a UNC tag stitched onto the tongue, further emphasizing the PE status of this shoe.

While these won't be made available to the public, PE sneakers have been able to make their way into the resale market in the past, so be on the lookout if you're hoping to get your hands on these. However, be ready to spend a pretty penny if they do miraculously arise.