We're back with another betting prediction and pick for Tuesday's MLB slate as we head to the National League for this matchup between formidable contenders. The Atlanta Braves will continue their three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Brewers prediction and pick.

Braves-Brewers Projected Starters

Bryce Elder vs. TBD

Bryce Elder (1-4) with a 6.35 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 33 K, 39.2 IP

Last Start: 7/20 vs. STL (L) – 5.0 IP, 6 ER, 9 K

2024 Road Splits: (0-2) with a 6.41 ERA, .275 OBA, 15 K, 19.2 IP

MLB Odds

MLB Odds: Braves-Brewers Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: +100

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How to Watch Braves vs. Brewers

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/PT

TV: Bally Sports, MLB.TV

TV: Bally Sports, MLB.TV

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Atlanta Braves are currently second in the NL East and they trail the leading Philadelphia Phillies by 8.5 games. Despite sitting at seven games over .500, they're dealing with one of the World Series favorites in their division and will have a tough road to grabbing a slot in the Postseason. Still, the Braves are one of the MLB's most consistent teams when it comes to pitching, ranking top-5 in quality starts, ERA, and WHIP. However, their pitching staff wasn't as solid last time out against the Brewers and allowed a few home runs to seal the 8-3 loss. Their success starts with their pitching turning in quality starts and not putting too much pressure on their offense to produce.

Bryce Elder will receive the nod here in this one and he's looking to improve on his lackluster season thus far. Their pitching staff is dealing with injuries at the moment and it won't be until early August that they see some of their starters return from injury and give this rotation the spark they've been needing. While Elder notched nine strikeouts in his last game, he also allowed six runs and his ERA has reached the double-digits over the last 10 days. Following their loss to the Brewers last night, this will prove to be a big bounce-back spot for Elder and his squad.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Brewers are currently leading the National League Central and they hold a comfortable seven-game lead at the top of the standings. They were sensational in the last meeting against Atlanta, seeing massive homers from Willy Adames and Jackson Chourio open up the scoring and effectively earning them the win. They're one of the best teams in the MLB from the plate this season and we'll be seeing another matchup between a top pitching staff in the Braves and a top-performing lineup in the Brewers. With how their first meeting of the season played out, we have to give the edge to the Milwaukee batters once again in this one.

As one of the top contenders for the National League Pennant, the Milwaukee Brewers currently rank in the league's top-10 for runs, batting average, on-base percentage, and collective ERA. They faced a debuting pitcher last game against the Braves and while they struck out eight times during his start, they managed to find late-game run support and open the scoring with a pair of home runs. Their ability to get on base at the rate they do is always beneficial and they have the players needed to drive the ball out of the park with men on base.

Final Braves-Brewers Prediction & Pick

Both teams are near the top of the National League and their season's second half will be marked by trying to make a solid run before the Postseason. The Atlanta Braves got off to a hot start in this series and they'll be looking to continue that momentum into this one. Both teams have very solid pitching, but the Brewers have looked more dominant and have been able to drive in more runs as support. The Braves are struggling a bit from the plate, so it'll be interesting to see if their bats can wake up and drive in some early runs here.

For our final prediction, we'll have to roll with the Milwaukee Brewers to pick up the win here. They looked great last night and they were able to put men on base and in position to score for the bigger bats in their lineup. Their home record of 31-19 is very impressive and I expect that success to continue here today.

Final Braves-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers ML (-118)