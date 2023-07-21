Prepare for a thrilling matchup as a pair of National League contenders clash in an intense battle of supremacy! Let's get down to business and take a look at our MLB odds series where our Braves-Brewers prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.

By and far the best team in baseball up to this point, the 62-33 were able to overcome their first taste of adversity on the year by snapping a four-game losing streak by defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks by a score of 7-5. Still holding onto a firm lead in the NL East by 10.5 games, the Braves are more than determined to extend their dominance in the National League East. In line for the start for Atlanta will be Michael Soroka who is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in four regular-season starts.

On the other hand, the Milwaukee Brewers find themselves clawing their way to the top of the heap in the NL Central. Entering Friday with a stellar 54-43 record, Milwaukee boasts a 2.5-game lead over the Reds for first place in the division and have won eight of their last ten games overall. Getting the starting nod for the Brewers will be the savvy veteran in Freddy Peralta who is 6-7 with a 4.41 ERA.

Here are the Braves-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Brewers Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+142)

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-172)

Over: 9 (-112)

Under: 9 (-108)

How To Watch Braves vs. Brewers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:10 ET/5:10 PT

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Not only will the Braves have their hands full against a surging Milwaukee Brewers squad, but they will need to make sure to put together productive at-bats which has been a difficult thing for opposing teams to accomplish as of late. Believe it or not, the Brewers have managed to give up three runs or less in the last seven games that they have played. With that being said, the Braves cannot afford to get impatient when at the plate, as waiting for the right pitch and not swinging out of the zone will propel them to success later tonight.

The biggest thing to watch for in this one is if Brewers starter Freddy Peralta can do enough to give the baseball to the bullpen in good position. He has struggled giving up the long ball this season which could be exactly what the doctor ordered if you're a Braves hitter.

At the moment, Atlanta owns the top slugging percentage in the league with a .494 mark. Even if Peralta happens to make one mistake pitch in the heart of the zone, there is no doubt that the talented bats of Atlanta will make him pay.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

If there is anything that is hard to debate against, it is the fact that the Brew Crew might possess one of the more dominant and dynamic pitching staffs and bullpen that the league has to offer.

Wildly enough, it has been Milwaukee's bullpen that doesn't seem to be hittable whatsoever in the near future. Currently, the Brewers ‘Pen is on an active 20 2/3 scoreless streak in which opposing batters have had nothing on the backend arms of Milwaukee. Even more so, the Brewers have definitely been in some close games, and have successfully relied on their bullpen to close the door. If this matchup between National League titans is a nail-biter whatsoever, then don't be surprised if the Brewers bullpen gets the job done in the later innings of this one.

Not to mention, it always helps that outfielder Christian Yelich is turning back the clock to his 2018 MVP campaign. On paper, Yelich has been tormenting pitchers and ripping the cover off of the baseball to the tune of eight hits in his last five games combined including a three-run homer in the 4-0 win over the Phillies. If Yelich is playing at his best, then the Brewers may be nearly unbeatable.

Final Braves-Brewers Prediction & Pick

Clearly, all eyes of the baseball world will be on this hotly contested matchup between two clubs who could very well be facing off a few months from now in October. While the outcome of this contest could swing either way, put your faith in the 62-win Braves to take advantage of Peralta and finally break the scoreless streak that the Brewers bullpen has put together.

Final Braves-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (+142)