The Atlanta Braves will attempt to sweep the San Francisco Giants as the teams face off in the finale of this three-game series on Sunday Night Baseball. We are in the Bay Area, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Braves-Giants prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Braves defeated the Giants 7-3 on Saturday. Now, they have a chance to get the brooms out in front of the entire world in what could be a playoff preview. Things started well for the Braves when Matt Olson clapped a double to right field in the first inning to give the Braves a 1-0 lead. Later, Olson struck again in the third inning as he singled to left-center field to make it 2-0 Atlanta.

But the Giants tied it up in their half of the third inning as Wilmer Flores blasted a two-run bomb to center field to make it 2-2. However, the Braves retook the lead in the fifth inning when Austin Riley slammed a solo home run. It was his 30th of the season, giving the Braves the 3-2 lead. Then, the Braves added to the lead in the sixth when Orlando Arcia slugged a solo blast. It was his 15th of the season, giving the Braves a 4-2 advantage. Next, Eddie Rosario clipped a single to left-center field in the eighth to make it 5-2. Sacrifice flies by Arcia, and Nicky Lopez tacked on two more runs to put the game out of reach.

Max Fried went six innings while allowing two earned runs on six hits and striking out eight. Conversely, Sean Manaea struggled in relief, allowing two earned runs on three hits through 3 2/3 innings while taking the loss.

Jared Shuster will start for the Braves today and comes in with a record of 4-2 and a 5.00 ERA. Conversely, the Giants will go with Tristan Beck, who comes in with a record of 3-2 with a 3.34 ERA.

The Braves are currently the best team in baseball, with a record of 84-44. Meanwhile, the Giants are 66-63 and currently 1 1/2 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final spot in the NL Wildcard.

Here are the Braves-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Giants Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+136)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

How To Watch Braves vs. Giants

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN 2

Stream: MLB TV

Time: 7:11 PM ET/4:11 PM PT

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves are a powerful team with so much punch. Therefore, they are tough for any team to beat, and any team that faces them must play a near-perfect game to have a legitimate chance.

Olson is batting .272 with 43 home runs, 112 RBIs, and 100 runs. Likewise, Riley is hitting .275 with 30 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 93 runs. Ronald Acuna Jr. is batting .333 with 28 home runs, 74 RBIs, and 115 runs. Additionally, catcher Sean Murphy is hitting .268 with 20 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 56 runs. But the Braves are without Ozzie Albies, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury. The Braves are currently the best team in batting average, on-base percentage, runs, home runs, and slugging percentage.

The Braves will cover the spread if they continue to drive runners home. Moreover, they need Shuster to locate his pitches.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants have struggled to score in this series. Thus, it is the number one reason why they have struggled to gain any momentum. The Giants need to score some runs. Then, they need to hold down the most ferocious lineup in baseball.

Flores is their best hitter, as he is batting .299 with 19 home runs, 48 RBIs, and 44 runs. Also, J.D. Davis is around, and he hitting .246 with 15 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 47 runs. But the Giants do not have much else in their lineup. Sadly, they have not had the ability to drive in any runs. It is a reason why they have fallen out of the NL Wildcard lead and have found themselves on the outside.

The Giants will cover the spread if they can generate some runs early. Then, Beck must be careful with his pitches and avoid making mistakes against the best lineup in baseball.

Final Braves-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Giants are difficult to trust as they are struggling. Meanwhile, the Braves are still the best team in baseball, and playing at a high level as we get closer to September. It is also a chance to sweep the Giants in San Francisco and put them on their heels. Consequently, they are too powerful for the Giants to handle.

Final Braves-Giants Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+136)