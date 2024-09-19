ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back to bring you another MLB betting prediction and pick for Thursday's slate of action as we head to the National League for this early showdown. The Atlanta Braves will visit the Cincinnati Reds as both clubs conclude their final three-game series of the season. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Reds prediction and pick.

Braves-Reds Projected Starters

Chris Sale (LHP) vs. Julian Aguiar (RHP)

Chris Sale (17-3) with a 2.35 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 219 K, 172.2 IP

Last Start: 9/14 vs. LAD (W) – 6.0 IP, 1 ER, 6 K

2024 Road Splits: (7-3) with a 2.42 ERA, .208 OBA, 116 K, 85.2 IP

Julian Aguiar (2-0) with a 4.88 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 15 K, 27.2 IP

Last Start: 9/13 @ MIN (W) – 6.1 IP, 3 ER, 4 K

2024 Home Splits: (0-0) with a 10.80 ERA, .375 OBA, 3 K, 6.2 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Reds Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -205

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +172

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Braves vs. Reds

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET/ 10:10 a.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Atlanta Braves are currently third in the National League East and 10 games back of the leading Philadelphia Phillies, but they're beginning to close in on the New York Mets occupying the final NL Wild Card spot. The Braves sit just two games back of the Mets and this race will certainly tighten up for the remainder of the season as they'll host New York for a three-game series before the season is over. After stringing together four wins through six games, the Braves have been sliding and lost their last three consecutively. Each one of these games counts for their Postseason hopes and they'll need to steal at least one win during this series.

Luckily, the Braves will send the best pitcher in the MLB to the mound with veteran Chris Sale. After years of being one of the top pitchers in the game, he's finally on the verge of winning his first Cy Young award as he leads the MLB in record (17-3), ERA (2.35), and strikeouts (219). He's been the most consistent pitcher we've seen this year, giving up only eight home runs through 172 innings pitched. Through three starts this September, he's only allowed one run across the board and he'll be looking for another near-perfect performance in this one.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cincinnati Reds are currently fourth in the NL Central and at 9.5 games back of the New York Mets in the Wild Card race, it's not likely that they'll be making the Postseason this year. Still, they have a chance to play the part of spoilers in beating the Braves during this series. They've already handed them a loss during this series and going 3-1 in their last four games, the Reds could be catching heat as the season draws to a finish. They were down by four runs to Atlanta in the seventh inning of their last meeting, but a massive homer from Spencer Steer gave them the come-from-behind lead and eventual victory. The Braves know what's at stake here, but the Reds will just look to continue playing their brand of baseball with no added pressure.

The Reds will send Julian Aguiar to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He was called up back just a month ago and has seen meaningful in-game action to close the season. He's still working to find his control, but he's solidifying himself within this lineup and hoping to build a strong base heading into next season. He's been much shakier at home for some reason and prone to allowing runs early, so he'll certainly have to limit damage if he wants to stay in there against the best pitcher in the league.

Final Braves-Reds Prediction & Pick

The Reds got the best of the Atlanta Braves in the opening game of this series and we're still waiting to see how the Braves will fare in Game 2. These next few games are crucial must-win as they need to overtake the Mets in order to squeeze themselves into the Wild Card.

The Braves were firmly in control during their loss and squandered a four-run deficit. It's been a common theme for them to lose leads throughout the year, but expect Chris Sale to give them the best chance in growing a lead early and hopefully fending off the Reds' bats from any comebacks.

For our final prediction, it'd be impossible for us to fade the best pitcher in baseball with Chris Sale on the mound. He's been nearly perfect this September in keeping teams from scoring runs and I expect those trends to continue here. With how badly they need a win here, expect the Atlanta Braves to hold nothing back in chasing this win.

Final Braves-Reds Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves -1.5 (-120)