The latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk has arrived just before Season 30, showing new brawlers, a SpongeBob cross-over event, new hypercharges, and so much more. The upcoming season of course also comes with limited-time power-ups which you can level up throughout the event. Not long after Godzilla, now SpongeBob makes his way to Brawl Stars! Let's see everything new from the latest Brawl Talk

Brawl Stars Season 30 Brawl Talk – Everything You Need to Know About the SpongeBob Event

Brawl Stars' next big update for Season 30 includes an epic collaboration with Nickelodeon's Spongebob Squarepants from September 5th to October 2nd, 2024. This includes tons of new SpongeBob skins such as:

Squidward Mortis

SpongeBob El Primo (Free via Club Event)

Patrick Buzz

Sandy Jessie (With Gary the Snail Turret)

Mr. Krabs Tick

Plankton Darryl

Brawl Stars X SpongeBob Krusty Kash Event

For a limited time, the Brawl Stars Krusty Kash Event will allow players to collect krusty Kash for their club. This club collaboration unlocks more rewards depending on how much your club contributed to the event. So make sure to join a club and participate in the action! One of the rewards included is the free SpongeBob El Primo skin.

To get Krusty Kash in Brawl Stars, you must:

Receive free Krusty Kash daily from the Shop

Earn Krusty Kash from playing matches with the Krusty Kash Icon

Earn bonus Krusty Kash for your first win of the day

You can then spend Krusty Kash in Mr. Krabs' limited time shop. But before we do that, let's talk about the new Power-Ups, which requires Kash to unlock.

Brawl Stars X SpongeBob All Power-Ups

But players will also get new SpongeBob themed power-ups through the event, such as:

Krabby Patty – A Krabby patty orbits around you as a shield. When destroyed, it grants increased damage resistance for a short time Brawlers with this power-up: Bull, El Primo, Darryl, Frank, Rosa, Bibi, Jacky, Ash, Meg, Buster, Hank, Draco

– A Krabby patty orbits around you as a shield. When destroyed, it grants increased damage resistance for a short time Kelp Soda – A permament healing area surrounds you Brawlers with this power-up: Poco, Pam, Max, Byron, Ruffs, Gus, Gray, Doug, Kit, Berry

A permament healing area surrounds you Clockwork Clarinet – After a cooldown, your next attack is empowered by Squidward's “music”, allowing it to pierce through environments Brawlers with this power-up: Brock, Piper, Bea, Nani, Belle, Janet, Bonnie, Mandy, Angelo, Maisie

After a cooldown, your next attack is empowered by Squidward's “music”, allowing it to pierce through environments Spatula – A spatula will periodically orbit around you. When enemies are low on health, your attacks will take them down instantly if you have a spatula! Brawlers with this power-up: Mortis, Crow, Leon, Edgar, Stu, Buzz, Fang, Sam, Cordelius, Mico, Melodie, Lily, Kenji (New Brawler)

A spatula will periodically orbit around you. When enemies are low on health, your attacks will take them down instantly if you have a spatula! Doodle Pineapple – After a short cooldown, your basic attacks drop a pineapple from the sky that deals damage. Brawlers with this power-up: Barley, Dynamike, Tick, Sprout, Grom, Larry & Lawrie

After a short cooldown, your basic attacks drop a pineapple from the sky that deals damage. Bubble – Your basic attack leaves a trail of bubbles on the ground that damage enemies who pass over them Brawlers with this power-up: Jessie, Bo, Penny, Gene, EMZ, Sandy, Mr. P, Gale, Amber, Lou, Squeak, Griff, Otis, Willow, Chuck

Your basic attack leaves a trail of bubbles on the ground that damage enemies who pass over them Chum Balls – Hitting an enemy gets you a Chum Ball, giving you homing projectiles for a short time Brawlers with this power-up:

Hitting an enemy gets you a Chum Ball, giving you homing projectiles for a short time

Each Power-Up can be leveled up two more times, with each stage more powerful than the last. To play a mode with these abilities hop into a match with the SpongeBob Power-up modifier, located on the bottom of each mode's icon.

To find SpongeBob Power-Ups in Brawl Stars, you must unlock Power Meals. You can get Power Meals from the limited-time Mr. Krabs shop. Overall, he sells different bundles of items, many of which include Power Meals. Furthermore, his shops also sell items like Starr Drops, Bling, and much more.

To Krusty Kash and use your new Power-Ups, check out the two new modes coming to this event!

Brawl Stars SpongeBob Event Adds New Jellyfishing &

Furthermore, this new update adds two new modes as part of the new SpongeBob event:

Jellyfishing – Team who captures the most jellyfish before the match end wins. Furthermore, you must grab and hold onto a jellyfish for at least five seconds to capture it. If you're knocked out before you capture the jellyfish, they'll drop around the field for opposing players to snag.

Trio Showdown – As the name suggests, this mode pits four teams of three against each other. Overall, 12 brawlers take to the field in this match.

Brawl Stars Adding Two New Brawlers – Moe & Kenji

Brawl Stars is also adding two new brawlers soon, Moe and Kenji

The Mythic Brawler Moe is a part of Grom's maintenance trio at Starr Park. This mouse brawler uses a single-projectile attack that breaks apart, covering more area to damage enemies. While it doesn't deal a lot of damage, it works perfectly for charging his Super, which lets him climb into a powerful digging machine. Moe gets to dig around and up close to enemies, where his vehicle will make slight work of low HP brawlers. Moe's Brawl Stars Release Date is August 29th, 2024.

The Legendary Brawler Kenji has two different attack patterns that changes back and forth with each attack. The first is similar to Bibi, as it covers a short but wide area. The second attack is a dash that moves Kenji forward, but sacrifices width. However, both seem to complement each other very well. For his Super, he targets an area, slashing through it with his sword to deal massive damage and become temporarily invulnerable.

Kenji's Release Date in Brawl Stars is September 26th, 2024.

New Hypercharges Coming to Brawl Stars – Season 30 Brawl Talk

And in case all of this wasn't enough, we'll see new Hypercharges ahead of Season 30's release:

Poco – Super overheals, adding a shield for the difference of health not usually used.

Super overheals, adding a shield for the difference of health not usually used. Mortis – Bats from Super now return to Mortis, continuing to heal him

Bats from Super now return to Mortis, continuing to heal him Squeak – Super Projectiles now bounce and split once more

Super Projectiles now bounce and split once more Tara – Super is now larger and lasts for a longer time

– Super is now larger and lasts for a longer time Nani – Super now increases in size the longer it travels

Super now increases in size the longer it travels Surge – Now activates level 5 for duration of Hypercharge Attacks now split regardless of hitting enemy. Furthermore, they move further, while Surge also receives increased range

Now activates level 5 for duration of Hypercharge

Brawl Stars Brawl Talk Season 30 – All Miscellaneous Changes & Improvements

The following changes are coming in Brawl Stars Season 30:

Two new modifiers for Ranked Gadgets Galore: Gadgets have unlimited charges but 15 second cool down Momentum: Damaging enemies boosts movement speed

Returning modes: Pumpkin Plunder (Gift Plunder), Dead Weight (Payload), Zombie Ball (Volley Brawl)

Brock getting his old jacket and haircut back

Overall, that includes everything from the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk ahead of Season 30's release. We look forward to seeing all the new changes come into effect as Season 30 arrives soon!

For more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.