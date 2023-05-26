Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

Brawl Stars’ developer Supercell is reaching out to fans once again to pitch in their own ideas for skins. This time, they’re looking for a halloween-themed skin for their popcorn-loving, karate-chopping Fang.

The #SupercellMAKE meets #Brawloween! 🧟 It's time to fill in Fang's shoes and MAKE the coolest and spookiest Skin you can think of! 👟 Read the guidelines on https://t.co/cR3dYxmgQn and be ready for when the submission starts! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/ckYCc4CW5D — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) May 26, 2023

Fang is a Chromatic Brawler who was released with Season 10: The Year of the Tiger. He was unlocked at Tier 30 of the Brawl Pass Reward Path. Now, he’s available for 500 chroma credits, the new currency system which replaces brawl boxes.

He’s a close-range brawler at heart. His main attack actually travels pretty far, though it does less damage from a distance. It’s great for charging his super, which lets him rush at his enemy in high speeds to whoop their tail. Excluding his true silver and gold skins, as well as his brawl pass exclusive skin, Fang only has one skin.

Indeed, it’s certainly time for him to get another.

How Do I Participate In The challenge?

Those who’d like to participate can check out the campaign rules and guidelines here. Here are the campaign deliverables (requirements):

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Turnaround Front, side, and back view of character. Size: 3456 x 2520 px in either jpg. or png. formats

Thumbnail A picture that captures fan (and developer interest) 728 x 780 px in either jpg. or png. formats

*Optional 3456 x 2520 px in jpg. or png. formats Dynamic pose, highlight details, angles, work in progress, etc.



Additionally, a guideline outlining what should and shouldn’t be done is available on their website as well. For Fang specifically, they mentioned a few things they’d like artists to keep in mind. Here are some of the tips they brought up.

Fang being a fighter

Fang’s sneakers – The design should be based on the fighter’s footwear.

Keeping his traits recognizable, like his long hair, sun visor hat, sneakers, etc.

Fighting with his legs, since his main attack and super revolve around that.

While these guidelines are in place, fans aren’t too restricted and can get as creative as they want.

Previous Winners

The most recent Supercell MAKE winner was Steamfish, who created the Kraken Surge skin. The new skin will likely be released sometime this summer. The most recent MAKE skin added to the game was Lost Spirit Frank on February 28th, created by Winkysxq.

For more on Brawl Stars, like our brawler or game mode guide, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.