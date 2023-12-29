Brawl Stars is re-working the Brawl Pass to be a monthly release now bought with money instead of gems

With the upcoming Brawl Pass changes headed to Brawl Stars, we wanted to compare the old and new versions of each. For newcomers or those just returning, Brawl Stars is re-working the Brawl Pass to be a monthly release now bought with money instead of gems. However, Supercell also made a few changes to try and compensate, including more rewards, and the removal of chroma credits. So, which one works better, and why?

Brawl Stars Old Brawl Pass Vs. New Brawl Pass – Which One Is Better?

And here are the final numbers and perks of the upcoming Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus! – Some resources from the paid Brawl Pass have changed from our last communication

– Coins and Power Points were decreased

Before deciding, we want to compare how both Brawl Passes worked.

Why The Old Brawl Pass Was Better

Both Brawl Pass systems require players to complete quests to earn XP. This, in turn, allows the player to unlock tiers, which reward players with coins, gems, credits, etc. Additionally, players could use their gems to unlock a paid tier track, usually consisting of more valuable loot and the Season's newest Brawler. Throughout the seasons, we received daily quests, limited time quests, seasonal quests, and quests for the paid-tier. Every day players had new quests to tackle in-game.

However, the old Brawl Pass system allowed free-to-play users a chance to unlock the Brawl Pass. By saving gems from each season, players could theoretically receive a free paid-pass every other season.

Though the Brawl Pass system was not without its flaws. Supercell constantly tweaked the rewards, quest rewards, quest types, and much more. In fact, almost every Season of the Brawl Pass needed some adjusting. Plus, if you didn't like the newest brawler of the season, you would have to wait two months until the next one's release. Additionally, with so many brawlers, it's difficult getting quests for brawlers you like.

But, this Brawl Pass system also let you save your own rewards and use them for the next. For example, if you already unlocked all brawlers, you could save your credits from Season 18 and use them to buy the next non-chromatic brawler for free. Between your stacked credits and stacked end of season rewards, you'd hoard a nice enough chunk of change to unlock the newest brawler and upgrade them some at no charge.

Supercell did eventually nerf the end of season rewards, but you still receive a decent amount of gold, power points, and credits if you complete every quest.

Why The New Brawl Pass Is Better

The New Brawl Pass System now means a new season every “month-ish”, according to Supercell. Instead of grinding to level 70 just to receive some pins, the new system allows a much faster progression which more players can complete. Now, no longer need to login every single day and play a required amount of Brawl Stars. Overall, you'll have more freedom in how you tackle progression.

Technically, the new Brawl Pass does reward more benefits over time for players who want to complete everything. With the removal of Chroma Credits, Supercell now grants more coins, power points, gems, and credits on an annual basis. Additionally, the developer plans to release more Starr drops, roughly 348 per year. Overall, Supercell wants to release a guaranteed amount of Legendary Starr Drops, with Starr Drops now replacing the tail end rewards.

However, the New Brawl Pass may no longer be purchased with gems. This new system requires players to pay at least $6.99 just to receive some of the better rewards. However, to fully maximize the season, players must purchase a Brawl Pass Plus for $9.99. That totals up to $119.88 before tax if you buy passes for a whole year.

And unfortunately there's no way around it, which really hurts free-to-play users. Additionally, purchasing either of these options gives you a brawler unlock, meaning the only other way to get them is Starr Drops. And honestly, when comparing Starr Drops to Boxes, at least the latter increased your chances over time of getting something good. Starr Drops provide a much more difficult path to unlocking your favorite brawler.

All that said, the new Pass system allows for more updates and faster access to better rewards. Instead of collecting all the rewards in the first month and waiting another for the next pass, this system keeps the game fresh. If anything, it might entice more players since there'll always be something to gain.

Final Verdict – Is The New Brawl Pass System Better Than The Old?

While we like the New Brawl Pass system, we feel the old one seems better for free-to-play users. That said, it also underwent 21 seasons of improvements and updates. So, give the new Brawl Pass some time, and Supercell will make the necessary adjustments.

We believe the new Brawl Pass system could be better than the old, but it still needs a few adjustments. Firstly, now that the Pass requires real money, the new system really doesn't benefit free-to-play users. We wish players could at least still purchase the base pass ($6.99) with gems, with the Brawl Pass Plus being a money-only option. Additionally, gems have now become useless to players who don't care for skins. At this point the only real value they offer is for buying Hypercharge abilities (which you can still get with coins).

That said, the new system does offer more rewards, and less waiting for the next season. Players who approve of the new system just need to be okay with the cost.

However, since new system doesn't go into efffect until January, we want to wait and see. Who knows? This new system might still benefit free-to-play users in ways the old pass didn't. Additionally, Supercell does have a good track record of improving their titles after big changes. This isn't the first time Brawl Stars experienced a massive change, and it won't be the last.

