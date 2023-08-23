Brawl Stars removed Brawl Boxes back in December of 2022, only to re-introduce it with Starr Drops in the June 2023 update. Both features share many similarities with a few differences. It's gotten Brawl Stars fans wondering which one was better. Before coming to such a conclusion, let's take a look at both features, how they work, and then decide which is the best.

Perhaps Supercell has yet to still re-modify Starr Drops in the next Brawl Stars update.

Brawl Boxes Vs. Starr Drops

What are Brawl Boxes?

Brawl Boxes came in 4 varieties:

Brawl Box – Maximum 4 items (1 draw)

Big Box – 6 Max items (3 draws)

Mega Box – 11 Max Items (10 draws)

Omega Box – 19 Max Items (15 draws)

The following rewards could be unlocked via Brawl Boxes:

Power Points + Coins

Brawlers of all rarities (excluding chromatics) Chromatic Brawlers may be unlockable through brawl boxes, but only after the player reached tier 30 of the free season pass

Star Powers

Gadgets

Each reward makes up a certain percentage, which represents the chances of the player receiving the item. For example, over 90% of the time, players would receive power points and coins, with smaller percentage chances to grab brawlers. To ensure a fair chance for free-to-play players, Brawl Boxes had a luck value mechanic that increased your chances of getting a rarer reward with each draw.

The amount would cap at 0.2752%, but overall players could feel the increase.

What Are Starr Drops In Brawl Stars?

Three Starr Drops can be unlocked each day after your 1st, 4th, and 9th win. When collected, you tap on the screen four times, with each tap possibly increasing the rarity of your Starr drop.

Here's a general rundown of what each of the 5 variants of Starr Drops rewards (according to the Brawl Stars Wiki):

RARE

DROP DROP CHANCE 20-30 Power Points 39.53% 50-70 Coins 34.88% 100-150 Token Doublers 20.93% 20-28 Bling 2.33% 20-28 Credits 2.33%

SUPER RARE

DROP DROP CHANCE 50-70 Power Points 39.74% 100-140 Coins 29.8% 500-575 Token Doublers 24.5% 50-60 Bling 3.31% 50-60 Credits 2.65%

EPIC

DROP DROP CHANCE 200-240 Coins 39.65% 100-130 Power Points 26.44% 1000-1200 Token Doublers 19.82% Common Pin 4.41% Profile Icon 3.08% Rare Brawler 3.08% Brawler Spray 2.2% Super Rare Brawler 1.32%

MYTHIC

DROP DROP CHANCE 240-280 Power Points 25.92% 500-540 Coins 18.52% Common Pin 18.52% Profile Icon 10.37% Rare Pin 7.41% Rare skin 7.41% Epic Brawler 5.19% Brawler Spray 3.7% Mythic Brawler 1.48%

Super Rare skin 1.48%

Legendary

DROP DROP CHANCE Gadget 30.17% Star Power 25.86% Epic Pin 10.35% Rare Skin 8.62% Epic Brawler 7.76% Super Rare Skin 5.17% Common or Exclusive 4.31% Epic Skin 3.45% Mythic Brawler 2.59%

Brawl Boxes Vs. Starr Drops – Which Is Better For Brawl Stars

Now let's explore why each option is better before coming to a final verdict.

Why Brawl Stars' Brawl Boxes are better

Brawl Boxes gave players an exact percentage of their chances to earn certain items. Additionally, Starr Drops required 9 total wins to unlock all rewards, whereas brawl boxes were just unlocked via tokens. So there was no pressure to win a certain amount of matches, but rather get the maximum amount of tokens possible. Both are still time-consuming, but some prefer the path to earning Brawl Boxes better.

Also, Brawl Boxes gave more items with multiple draws, whereas Starr Drops only offer one item. While there are more earnable rewards in Brawl Stars now than ever, it felt like players earned more of what they really wanted with boxes. You at least knew you'd be getting coins and power points plus additional items. Starr Drops may give you something you didn't need, like a pin, skin, or profile icon.

Players also liked stacking boxes to open up all at once, while Starr Drops must be opened upon receiving them.

Why Brawl Stars' Starr Drops are better

Starr Drops statistically give you a better chance of earning a brawler. While Brawl boxes gave you, at best, a 0.27% chance of getting a legendary brawler, a legendary Starr Drop gives you a 1.72% chance. While Starr Drops give less rewards per drop, the chances for receiving a brawler are much higher.

Starr Drops also give items that boxes never did. So for players who are already maxed out but want to unlock icons, skins, and more, they can do so with Starr Drops. Additionally, Starr Drops generously give a healthy amount of Token Doublers, helping you stack rewards on the season pass path much faster.

Final Verdict – Brawl Boxes Vs. Starr Drops

Overall, the winner is dependent on how you play Brawl Stars. If you want to collect brawlers and cosmetics, we feel Starr Drops are superior. However, for things like general coins, power points, and general items needed to upgrade, Brawl Boxes offered more. Having multiple draws helped it provide a wide variety of items, including brawlers. So while Brawl Boxes had a lower chance of giving a brawler, you at least got more rewards per box.

Nevertheless, the Starr Drops percentages offer a higher chance for those still looking to collect every hero in the game.

However, while we chose Starr Drops, we feel the mechanic should be tweaked. After all, only Rare and Super rare drops offer credits needed to unlock new brawlers. Additionally, the rewards feel small, despite Supercell confirming the new reward system offers roughly 20% more than before. But hopefully the dev team comes up with tweaks to the system that pleases both them and the consumer.

Until the next Brawl Stars Update, then.

Final Verdict: Starr Drops

