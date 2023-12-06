The Brawl Stars Brawl Pass will receive some major changes in 2024, including the removal of gems to purchase, and a brand new Brawl Pass Plus.

The Brawl Stars Brawl Pass will receive some major changes in 2024, including the removal of gems to purchase, and a brand new Brawl Pass Plus. Overall, the new system includes several changes, such as how long a season lasts, quest, brawl tokens, progression, and more. Additionally, the long post (readable in-game, includes all the upcoming changes for Chromatic Brawlers and Chroma Credits. Without further ado, let's check out all the newest changes.

Everything You Need To Know About Brawl Stars' Brawl Pass In 2024

Overall, the biggest goals for Supercell in these changes were to:

Season Length

Quests Pass Tokens

Progression Rewards

Pricing & Value

Changes From Chroma Credits and Chromatic Brawlers

Additional Changes

Brawl Stars Brawl Pass – Season Length

Firstly, Season Length has been reduced from two months to “one month(ish)”, as Supercell stated in the blog. According to the devs, around 85% of players do not reach tier 70 of the old Pass, which usually requires players to grind quests almost every day. Additionally, most players seemed not to care for further rewards after unlocking the Chromatic Brawler of the season. Overall, Supercell wants to release new seasons after updates to keep the game balanced and fresh.

Quests & Brawl Pass Tokens

Secondly, Brawl Stars' Quest and Pass Token system received some changes. Before, Brawl Pass progression usually came from Daily Quests. However, in the brand new format, most progression is earned via Seasonal Quests, completed at any time of the season. Overall, Supercell decided to make this change due to how difficult playing on weekdays was. Therefore, with Seasonal Quests, players should still make progress towards their goals without having to play every day.

Additionally, Supercell is removing Hard Quests in favor of more medium quests. These now grant 500 tokens instead of 250, with new seasonal quests dropping every day. However, to compensate for this change, the token requirement to reach the next tier will increase. Therefore, expect the pace of progress to remain relatively similar.

Bawl Stars Brawl Pass – Progression Rewards

Brawl Stars' new Brawl Pass provides a brand new Pass, the Brawl Pass Plus. Overall, this new pass reward players with even more content to use in-game. However, the regular Pass remains for those who prefer it. Additionally, Supercell provided a list comparing the rewards gained from old and new passes.

(The data below represents a player who saves gems to receive a free pass every season.)

Brawl Pass Coins Power Points Gems Credits Chroma Credits OLD 90,525 28,500 540 8,880 4,500 NEW 96,000 30,000 600 12,000 0

Additionally, Supercell plans to add the following to the NEW Pass:

348 Starr Drops (29 per month) 12 Guaranteed Legendary Tail rewards replaced with Starr Drops Less bling for free-to-play players



For a refresher, Chroma Credits will be removed in the next update, converting them to regular credits (1 chroma credit = 1.85 credits).

Brawl Stars Brawl Pass Pricing, Value & Rewards

Gems may no longer be used to purchase upcoming Brawl Passes. Instead, players purchase Brawl Passes for $6.99 (Base Pass), or $9.99 (Brawl Pass Plus) with 25% completion. The rewards of each pass include:

Brawl Pass (Base):

Brawler Unlock

8000 Coins

2000 Power Points

1000 Credits

2200 Bling

50 Gems

Exclusive Skin

Pin Set

Icon

Spray

Brawl Pass Plus:

Brawler Unlock

11000 Coins

3500 Power Points

1000 Credits

3700 Bling

100 Gems

Exclusive Skin (color variation of Pass Skin)

Pin Set

Icon

Spray

Title

Instant 25% progress

Chromatic Rarity

Overall, the new Pass, which comes in early January 2024, removes the Chromatic rarity entirely. Furthermore, each current Chromatic Brawler now gets assigned to another tier. ClutchPoints already covered this massive change in another piece.

Brawl Stars Brawl Pass Additional Changes

Additionally, Supercell released a few other details about their future plans for Brawl Stars. Firstly, the dev team wants to add roughly 10-12 brawlers each year. Furthermore, Supercell still plans too update the game every two months. However, the developer still likes the idea of early access brawlers, like Chuck.

Lastly, Supercell plans to add more ShootingStarrDrop events to compensate for missing club rewards. Supercell now focuses their vision on Power League, which could receive a major rework next year.

And that wraps it up for everything new about the Brawl Stars Brawl Pass in 2024. Overall, we look forward to the changes, but also feel a bit intimidated by the new system. Not being able to purchase a Pass with gems seems worrying for players who just need power points, coins, and other necessary items too max out their brawlers. However, Supercell is a pioneer at listening to community feedback. Should there be any issues, we have confidence they will fix them for the community.

With the new Mega Pig mode and new Pass, Supercell kept themselves busy throughout the year. We saw Brawl Stars evolve over the past few years, but this year especially we've seen un unprecented growth within the game and community. We're excited for 2024 and beyond!

