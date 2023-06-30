Season 19 of Brawl Stars is surely changing things up. From Paula's departure to reworked Brawlers, there's plenty to talk about. One of the newest feature in Brawl Stars is a re-introduction of Brawl Boxes (sort of). Instead of being called Brawl Boxes, we are now getting Starr Drops, which works the similarly but with a few twists.

Here's a guide on Brawl Stars' new Starr Drops, how they work, and how many wins you need to unlock them.

Brawl Stars – Starr Drops

When a player has reached 50 trophies, they can begin to unlock Starr Drops. To earn them, you just need to win a certain amount of matches. The 1st, 4th, and 9th win of the day will earn you a Starr Drop. Don't worry, you won't need a win streak to unlock them. Simply win the matches, and you can even spam map maker maps.

Starr Drops cannot be purchased, nor can they stacked and saved for later. If you press play again after a match, the Starr Drop(s) will open at the end of your session. Opening multiple at once won't help your odds either. There's five rarities of Starr Drops, each with better rewards than their previous tier:

Rare

Super Rare

Epic

Mythic

Legendary

When you unlock a Starr Drop, you have to tap on the screen numerous times. Each time you tap, you gain a small chance to increase the rarity of the Starr Drop reward. You may be lucky enough to see your Super Rare Reward become Mythic or even Legendary.

What's nice is that rarities can be skipped while tapping. You may start with a Rare Drop, and tap once to end up with a Legendary Drop. The chances will be very low, but it's possible.

Rewards

The following rewards can be earned through Starr Drops:

Coins

Power Points

Credits

Bling

Token Doublers

Skins

Brawlers

Pins

Sprays

Player Icons

Star Powers

Gadgets

Chroma Credits, Gems, Skins worth 199-299 gems, and gears CAN NOT be unlocked via Starr Drops.

How Does This Affect Starr Road & Reward Re-Allocation

Starr Drops will not affect Starr Road in any way, shape or form. You'll still be able to unlock brawlers via Starr Road. You can earn credits through Starr Drops, which should hopefully help your Starr Road progress.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

We mentioned the re-allocation in our season 19 update article, but you can also read the re-allocation here.

Power League

Bling rewards for all Tiers reduced by 50%

Club League

Club Coins reward from all tiers reduced by 50% Both League and Quest Weeks



Brawl Pass

Credits Tiers on the free track will be reduced from 95 to 70

Bonus Reward at the end of the Battle Pass will be reduced The difference multiplied by 50 tiers will be moved into daily Starr Drops Coins from 145 to 50 Power Points from 42 to 20 Credits from 25 to 5



The Brawl Stars dev team says this will increase the amount of rewards you receive by roughly 20%.

Additionally, if you have all gadgets and star powers, instead of receiving a gadget or star power, you'll just receive a large amount of gold. Having all pins, profile icons, or sprays will result in receiving credits. Extra credit will go to your fame progress bar.

Power points will stack even if you have more than necessary to upgrade all your brawlers. That may seem unproductive but it will help you save up for the next brawler to enter the game.

Further Explanation

In case you need further explanation on the subject, YouTuber KairosTime explains Starr Drops (as well as balance changes) and an estimate of their rates below. While there's no definitive answer or exact science on Starr Drop rates, Kairos put a lot of work and effort into getting a fairly good idea.

That about wraps it up for our explanation on Starr Drops. Check out ClutchPoints Gaming for more gaming news and Brawl Stars Updates.