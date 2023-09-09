Neymar has long been the face of the current Brazil national team, but on Friday night, he cemented his place as one of the nation's all-time legends. With a pair of goals in Brazil's World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia, Neymar broke a tie with Pele for his home country's all-time leading goal scorer, breaking a record that had stood for over 50 years.

Neymar entered the contest tied with Pele at 77 goals apiece, and it seemed like he was going to make the record his own early in the match, but he ended up having a penalty shot get saved. The wait would go on into the second half before Neymar easily slotted home a shot from close range, before he extended his lead to two goals by firing home another shot in stoppage time.

Last night Neymar passed Pelé to become the all-time leading goal-scorer for Brazil 🇧🇷 79 goals in a Brazilian jersey 🙏🫡pic.twitter.com/yQfb62mhpd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 9, 2023

While Neymar has had his fair share of struggles with injuries lately, he has always managed to go out and produce for Brazil, and he did so again here, albeit in a fairly non competitive match. Even though Neymar hasn't been able to lead Brazil to the same heights that Pele did, he has always found a way to rack up goals for his country.

While the 2026 World Cup is still far away, Brazil are a shoo-in to qualify for the tournament thanks to Neymar's scoring prowess. It's clear, though, that he will have to take his game to another level and stay healthy in order for Brazil to return to World Cup glory. His place in his nation's storied soccer history is already secure, but Neymar can shift his sights to bigger goals now that this record is solely his.