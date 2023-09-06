Neymar is back on international duty as he is set to serve his country again. The Brazil superstar secured his move to Saudi Pro League's Al Hilal, ending a six-year spell at Paris Saint Germain (PSG). However, it is time to put his domestic duties to bed as he stands on the verge of international history.

The 31-year-old will be playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and will be up against Bolivia and Peru. According to the FIFA figures, Neymar is extremely close to breaking Pele's record of being the top scorer in Brazil's history. In the FIFA World Cup 2022, Neymar scored the equalizer against Croatia, but Brazil crashed out of the tournament on penalties.

Neymar and Pele currently are tied at 77 goals each. After recovering from a muscular injury, the former Barcelona man was unsure about playing the World Cup qualifiers due to thigh issues. However, he regularly trained and had a couple of meetings with coach Fernando Diniz. Now, he is integrated into the Brazil squad.

After the call-up was announced, Diniz was asked about Neymar's availability. He said, “It is very difficult to find another player like Neymar. He is a very rare talent, and he deserves, until the end of his career, to write the most beautiful chapter in his history. A chapter that I believe has yet to be written,”

Neymar's last official game dates back to February, when he scored a goal and provided an assist in a 4-3 win against Lille in Ligue 1. However, he left the pitch in the second half due to an ankle injury.