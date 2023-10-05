Vince Gilligan opens up about his thoughts on an inevitable sequel to Breaking Bad that's sure to be in a pitch meeting someday.

Well, this is breaking bad news for fans of Breaking Bad. Vince Gilligan revealed he has “no interest” in being a part of a Breaking Bad sequel down the road.

“I'd hate the thought of Walt Jr. following in Walt's footsteps in the crime business. That's probably the kind of thing someday will pitch 10 to 15 years from now — Walter Jr. as an Albuquerque crime lord succeeding where his father failed,” Gilligan said in an interview with Variety.

He went on, “I could pretty much guarantee right now that I have no interest in seeing it happen. That'd be a sad tribute to the show.” The director adds, “It's fun thinking about what would happen to the characters, but it doesn't rise to the level of, “Gee, I'd like to tell more about the story.”

Breaking Bad Spinoff Future

When asked about getting a “Heisenberg Jr.” spinoff, it doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon. “That is doubtful as hell. The only attractive thing about that ideas is working with RJ Mitte again because he's a wonderful actor and sweet guy. But that would be depressing as hell. That would be the wrong lesson from the show, if there are any lessons at all to be gleaned from it.”

Luckily, there are projects on the horizon for Gilligan. He teased about the new Apple TV+ sci-fi series that will star Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn. One revealing detail, he says, “There's no crime, and no methamphetamine.”

So, it's not all “bad” regarding future Gilligan projects.