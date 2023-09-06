Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul has spoken out about the residuals he receives from Netflix for the show.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada from the SAG-AFTRA strike picket lines, Paul revealed that he doesn't get anything from Netflix for Breaking Bad.

“I don't get a piece from Netflix on Breaking Bad to be totally honest and that's insane to me, you know what I mean,” Paul said.

He continued, “Shows live forever on these streamers and it goes through waves. And I just saw the other day that Breaking Bad was trending on Netflix, and it's just such common sense, and I think a lot of these streamers, they know they have been getting away with not paying people just fair wage and now it's time to pony up, and that's just one of the things we're fighting for.”

From 2008 until 2013, Aaron Paul played Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad. He would reprise the role in the spin-off film, El Camino, and would appear in a couple of episodes of Better Call Saul.

Outside of Breaking Bad, Paul has appeared in films including Mission: Impossible III, Need for Speed, and Central Intelligence.

The SAG-AFTRA strike began on July 14, coinciding with the ongoing WGA strike. Over 150,000 members of SAG-AFTRA are currently on strike, and the residuals received for hit shows like Breaking Bad on Netflix are just one of the talking points of the strike. Breaking Bad has resided on Netflix for years, and it's undoubtedly a popular show on the streaming service. Hopefully, these studios and streamers come to their senses and pay actors fairly.