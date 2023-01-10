By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Carlos Correa offseason saga continues and it appears that it’s taken yet another wild turn. Sources tell Dan Hayes and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that the Minnesota Twins and Correa have made progress towards a potential return by the All-Star shortstop to the last team he suited up for in the big leagues amid stalled negotiations with the New York Mets.

With the status of the mega-deal he agreed to with the New York Mets last month unresolved, the Twins suddenly are back in the mix for the free-agent shortstop. Two club sources said Monday that talks between the Twins and Correa have begun to accelerate. A separate major-league source confirmed the development as well.

The Mets looked as though they already had secured the services of Carlos Correa last month when they had an agreement in place with him on a contract that amounts to $315 million and would last for 12 years, but that deal remains unofficial due to concerns about Correa’s physical.

Carlos Correa entered the offseason as one of the hottest free-agent targets in Major League Baseball, but the calendar has already flipped to 2023 and he remains without a team to play for next season. It’s unlikely that Correa will remain unsigned for long, especially with the Twins showing more than just a perfunctory interest in him.

The 28-year-old Carlos Correa decided last November to opt out of the three-year deal he signed with the Twins in 2022 but not before slashing .291/.366/.467 and hitting 22 home runs with Minnesota.