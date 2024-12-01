In recent seasons, the NHL Draft has had little drama at the top. Connor Bedard was the expected first-overall pick in 2023. And Macklin Celebrini was the foregone selection in 2024. For the 2025 NHL Draft, it seemed as if the first overall pick would be a battle between James Hagens and Porter Martone. However, this may be no longer the case.

Some things have changed within the first two months of the 2024-25 NHL season. Hagens is still a popular NHL Mock Draft pick for the top selection. But the gap between him and Martone has significantly closed. Moreover, the gap between Martone and some options down the class has also lessened.

The 2025 NHL Draft class may be one of the more wide-open classes in recent memory. And fans should have some idea as to who the top prospects in this class may be. With this in mind, let's break down the five early candidates to go first overall in the 2025 NHL Draft.

James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA)

Let's start with the first overall pick in ClutchPoints' first 2025 NHL Mock Draft. James Hagens has turned in fantastic performances for the Boston College Eagles in the NCAA. He has three goals and 17 points through his first 13 games for Boston College.

Hagens is one of the smarter players in this class. And his intelligence on the ice could carry him to the first overall pick. He combines his elite hockey IQ with incredible hands to break games open. He is somewhat undersized, which may be a concern. Especially against some of the more physical centers in the NHL.

However, Hagens has more than enough skill to make an impact. He has the potential to become one of the best pure playmakers in the league, as well. Teams covet bonafide top-line centers as they don't grow on trees. Hagens could be what many teams have been looking for.

Porter Martone, RW, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

Porter Martone is in direct competition with James Hagens as the early favorites to go first overall in the 2025 NHL Draft. The Steelheads star has emerged as one of the best forwards in the entire Canadian Hockey League. To this point, he has 18 goals and 47 points in 23 games despite Brampton sitting fourth in the OHL's Central Division.

Teams certainly covet bonafide top-line centers, but those centers need wingers. Martone is easily the best winger in the 2025 NHL Draft class. He has a rare combination of size, skill, and creativity that allows him to break games wide open. The Brampton star is more than willing to cut into the tough areas and compete in the more difficult situations.

Martone has the makings of an elite top-line winger. Teams short on depth on the flanks could certainly take a long look at him with the first overall pick. And it could be a home run selection for whoever wins the NHL Draft Lottery this coming spring.

Matthew Schaefer, D, Erie Otters (OHL)

Matthew Schaefer is the only defenseman on this list. However, he is also the fastest-rising prospect in this conversation. Schaefer entered the season as the top defenseman in the 2025 NHL Draft class. He has already surpassed his point total from 2023-24 with 18 points in 14 games this year.

Schaefer was arguably the best player at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup over the summer. Moreover, he was the best player on the ice for the CHL during Game 1 of the CHL-USA Prospects Challenge last week. He is potentially the best skater in the entire class and has the ability to close down gaps against top competition.

Schaefer's performance at the Prospects Challenge has cemented him as a potential first-overall pick. And he should receive major opportunities to continue proving himself on big stages. Fans should certainly keep an eye on the Otters defenseman as the 2025 NHL Draft starts coming into focus.

Michael Misa, C, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Michael Misa has achieved a lot with the Saginaw Spirit. He earned Exceptional Status to play in the OHL as a 15-year-old and has played rather well. He helped Saginaw win its first Memorial Cup in 2024, as well. This year, however, he has taken his game up a notch. Misa is on pace for 68 goals and 136 points in 2024-25.

Misa is one of the best skaters in the NHL Draft this season. He combines his skating ability with high-end speed and creativity to create offense for his team. There are some concerns over his size, much like with James Hagens. However, he is also willing to crash the net and create chaos down low.

Misa has a lot of work to do to become the first overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. In saying this, he is firmly in the conversation. It will certainly be interesting to see how his game progresses as the 2024-25 season rolls along.

Roger McQueen, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Roger McQueen rounds out this list of potential top picks in the 2025 NHL Draft. McQueen has the longest shot of becoming the first overall pick of this group. In fact, he has only skated in eight games in the 2024-25 campaign due to a back injury. However, he did score eight goals and 11 points in that time and is expected to return to the ice soon.

McQueen is similar to Porter Martone in that he brings impressive size to his position. McQueen stands 6'5″, allowing him to play more physically in the faceoff circle and elsewhere. He also has impressively quick hands which allow him to beat defenders with ease.

McQueen needs to add some size before making his NHL debut. But overall, he has the makings of a top-line center. If he hits the ground running once he returns to the ice, the Wheat Kings star may end up as a legitimate contender to go first overall in the 2025 NHL Draft.