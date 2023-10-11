The Ahsoka series finale was a conflicting one, to say the least. The Star Wars fandom has had mixed reactions, with some being happy that Grand Admiral Thrawn “won”, while others are upset that Ahsoka was left stranded in another galaxy. Now that just over a week has passed, let's analyze just exactly what the Ahsoka finale might mean for the future of the Star Wars galaxy.

Let's start with the basics. The cool parts of the show were simply awesome for the fans to see. The Nightsisters making their return to the Galaxy after seemingly being extinct is great to see. It's a bit terrifying how loyal they became to Thrawn, and it should be interesting to see how he uses their power. It was also great to see Ezra follow in Kannan's footsteps while creating his new lightsaber. The former Padawan ignites his new blade with an identical hilt to that of his former master. It was a sight that Star Wars Rebels fans were thrilled to see, as it officially made it clear that Ezra Bridger was finally back.

Ahsoka's Negatives

While the finale of a show is supposed to leave many lingering questions, Ahsoka left too many questions unanswered. To start, what exactly is Shin Haati's story? Viewers saw her for just one scene in which she raises her lightsaber towards the scavengers. Is this symbolizing their unity? Is Shin contemplating striking them down? Shin was a highlight of the show, and besides the first half of the season, her character arc was lacking.

The choreography had its moments, but it simply wasn't spectacular for a show's finale. Ahsoka's battle with Morgan Elsbeth was great, but the team battles almost seemed to be in slow motion. Ahsoka, Ezra, and Sabine make their way through waves of stormtroopers with a lack of urgency. Failing to reach Thrawn on time meant they could be stuck away from their galaxy forever. The battle through troopers seemed to be an endless one, with the heroes battling at an unfortunately slow pace. Speaking of slow motion, the heroes' fastest way of reaching the fleet was really with the cute little aliens? The tie fighter attack was a fair setback, but again, the lack of urgency to reach Thrawn for most of this finale was surprisingly evident.

Ahsoka's Positives

Grand Admiral Thrawn's portrayal was immaculate. Lars Mikkelsen reprised his role from Star Wars Rebels, this time in live-action, and in a more menacing way. Thrawn is an incredibly meticulous strategist, and most definitely did his homework when preparing to face Ahsoka. He didn't even need to come face to face with the Jedi, his plan was that good. Thrawn delivers a bone-chilling speech in one of the final scenes of the finale episode, almost mocking Ahsoka for being too much like her master. He delivers a final “Long live the Empire” as he shoots into hyperspace, making it well known that our heroes back home have a major problem on the way.

Baylan Skoll's character was also given an incredible ending. Portrayed by the late, great Ray Stevenson, Baylan's journey is beyond that of good or evil. He simply wants to find something more. Baylan's story ends with a Clone Wars callback, as his final shot takes place standing on the outstretched arm of a statue of the Father. The Mortis god is a callback fans haven't seen since The Clone Wars show. It ends Baylan's story on the perfect high note in the faraway galaxy.

Star Wars' Future

The Ahsoka finale left viewers with a lot of questions, as any finale should. The biggest question may remain unanswered for quite some time: what is the future of Star Wars? Thrawn has returned, and Ezra has returned. Will there be a rematch between old familiar foes? Where does Luke Skywalker come into play? With this show taking place after the events of Return of the Jedi, Luke's power is at its peak. He already appeared in The Mandalorian season two finale, showcasing how powerful he is. Perhaps Luke and even some of the old gang like Han, Leia, and Chewy are sprung back into action together. Maybe Mando and Grogu return as well, officially joining the rebellion to continue their fight against the Empire.

The future of Star Wars can take on many paths. While season two of Ahsoka has yet to be confirmed, a film directed by Dave Filoni, perhaps based off of the novel, Heir to the Empire, has been confirmed. There are an incredible amount of opportunities that Star Wars has in front of them. Just which direction they'll head in is yet to be seen.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney Plus.

