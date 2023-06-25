Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC, and fans have been eagerly awaiting his next fight. There have been a few rumors about who he might face, but nothing has been confirmed yet. However, a recent comment from UFC Jacksonville fighter Brendan Allen could provide a major hint.

Brendan Allen hinted that Jared Cannonier might be fighting Khamzat Chimaev next during his post-fight interview with the media 👀 — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) June 25, 2023

In an interview at the post-fight press conference, Allen said that he was told by his manager not to call anyone out that has a fight or Cannonier who potentially has a fight lined up.

“Sorry to Ali he told me not to call anyone that has a fight or Cannonier because he potentially has a fight from what we understand.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Allen’s comments have sparked speculation that Chimaev’s next opponent could be Jared Cannonier. Cannonier is currently ranked number three in the UFC middleweight rankings, and he has recently been heard saying he will fight anyone in the middleweight division as long as it gets him a title shot, and a win against Khamzat Chimaev certainly could do that.

It is also possible that Chimaev could fight a different opponent altogether. However, Allen’s comments suggest that Chimaev’s next fight is already being finalized, and it could be announced soon.

Chimaev is coming off a dominant win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279. In that fight, Chimaev showed that he is one of the most dangerous fighters in the UFC. He is undefeated in his UFC career, and he has won all but one of his fights by stoppage.

Whoever Chimaev fights next, it is sure to be a big fight. Chimaev is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC, and his fights always deliver. The UFC certainly wants Chimaev to come for a title eliminator fight in the middleweight division and it is a given that his next fight will be a big one. Fans will be eagerly awaiting the announcement of his next fight.