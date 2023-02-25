Brendan Fraser is an American-Canadian actor that has been enjoying a rebirth of his career in the past few years. The former superstar actor, known for a couple of great roles in the 90s, was on the decline during much of the last two decades. Due to some personal issues and other things happening in his life, Fraser was unable to get back on track. However, his last few roles were critically acclaimed and Fraser is now back and stronger than ever, and social media has propelled the actor to new heights. To really understand how much Fraser has come back, let’s look at his financial outlook. Here is Brendan Fraser’s net worth in 2023.

Brendan Fraser’s Net Worth in 2023 (estimated): $20 million

As reported by various sources including Celebrity Net Worth, Brendan Fraser’s net worth in 2023 is around $20 million. This is mostly due to his movies in the 90s that made him famous, as his last few movies were fairly modest in terms of box office and production cost. Still, it is a very good outlook for the resurging actor, as he was basically forgotten for 20 years. His comeback story, partly fueled by an outpouring of support from social media, is one for the ages, as Fraser battled serious traumas and family issues to fight back and return to getting cast in movies and receiving award nominations. Before we get to the comeback, let’s start with the early life of Brendan Fraiser.

Brendan Fraser was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on the 3rd of December, 1968. He was born into a family of wealth, as his father worked for the Canadian government. He also had three brothers, all older than him. As he had the privilege of being in a fairly well-off family, Fraser got to see the world, as his father’s business brought them around the world, from the US to Switzerland. After high school, Fraser went to a private boarding school in Canada, and while on a trip to the UK, he had a role in a small local theater, igniting his love for acting. Upon coming back to North America, he enrolled at Cornish College of the Arts, which he finished. Then, he wanted to pursue a Master’s degree but went to Hollywood instead.

In Hollywood, Brendan Fraser had to endure quite a few years of smaller roles and generally poor films before he had major success. His first starring role, Encino Man, was a box-office success with $40 million earned against a $7 million budget, but it was only five years later that Fraser starred in a successful movie. In 1997, he starred in George of the Jungle, and it was a smash hit. It was the first defining role for Fraser, who quickly followed up with Bedazzled, and then his most successful role, playing Rick O’Connell in the Mummy. The Mummy and its sequel are by far the most successful movies that Fraser has ever made, together with the third installment that was released in 2008. This was by far the most fruitful part of Fraser’s career.

Unfortunately, during that time, he was going through a lot of personal issues as well. In the early 2000s, he was getting divorced. At the same time, his eldest son was also fairly sick, and he endured some personal losses in his family. Most notably, Brendan Fraser alleged that a high-profile president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had sexually assaulted him in 2003, causing Fraser to likely get somewhat blacklisted from getting parts in movies. While the allegation was never proven or disproven, it definitely had a huge impact on Fraser’s career and life. Additionally, due to the divorce, Fraser had to pay alimony and child support checks and even declared bankruptcy at one point due to the size of the payments he had to make.

However, he recently made two incredible movies that put him back on track. Brendan Fraser first starred in No Sudden Move, made in 2021, and followed it up with The Whale, just one year after that. Both were critically acclaimed, incredible movies that earned Fraser some high-profile award nominations. It is truly a comeback of the ages, and it was partly fueled by social media. Even to this day, Fraser is somewhat of an internet darling, as many users wondered what happened to the actor that made some incredible movies when they were growing up. Of course, it was Fraser’s acting ability that landed him all the roles, but it is also partly the internet bringing attention to a seemingly forgotten actor.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Brendan Fraser’s net worth in 2023?