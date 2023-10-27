In a pleasant surprise for his fans, Brent Faiyaz dropped his new album, “Larger Than Life,” with just a few hours' notice. The album, consisting of 14 tracks, comes as a follow-up to his 2022 release, “Wasteland,” which featured prominent artists like Tyler, the Creator, Drake, the Neptunes, and Alicia Keys, Complex reports.

This latest project from the 28-year-old R&B artist showcases his musical versatility with an impressive lineup of guest features, including A$AP Rocky, Missy Elliott, Babyface Ray, Coco Jones, A$AP Ant, and Lil Gray, among others. Faiyaz's decision to release “Larger Than Life” is a bold move, highlighting his creative freedom under the independent banner. This album is his first full-length release since “Wasteland,” which achieved platinum certification and reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, offering fans 19 distinct tracks.

Upon initial listening, it becomes clear that “Larger Than Life” presents a different musical vibe compared to his previous experimental work. Faiyaz has masterfully honed the familiar notes and sounds beloved by his listeners while adding a unique touch. This album demonstrates his fearlessness as an artist, unafraid to present listeners with diverse and polarizing sounds, a trait that he consistently executes with great success.

Notable collaborations, such as A$AP Rocky's classic verse on the album, hint at the potential for exciting future partnerships between these two talented artists. As Brent Faiyaz continues to tour overseas for his “Fuck the World It’s a Wasteland Tour,” fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming shows and further musical endeavors.